A Ukrainian drone has destroyed two Russian patrol ships in the Black Sea, Ukraine's military chief says.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhniy said: "Two Russian Raptor-class boats were destroyed at dawn today near Zmiinyi [Snake] Island.”

Unverified drone footage released by the Ukrainian military appears to show two ships being targeted by Bayraktar drone missiles from the air while on patrol in the Black Sea.

The footage has been shared by the Ukraine Ministry of Defence on social media channels.

Russia has separately claimed it has downed a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet.

A military spokesperson said the plane had been destroyed during an air battle in the eastern Donetsk region.

The Russian military claims ten Ukrainian drones have also been destroyed and that Russian forces had also hit 38 military targets in Ukraine, including weapons depots and command posts.