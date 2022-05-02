Ukraine-Russia: Evacuation of Mariupol residents continues as president Volodymyr Zelensky hails success of ‘vital’ corridor

Today’s evacuation follows the safe departure of some civilians from the Azovstal steel plant, where many had been sheltering for weeks, in terrible conditions.

Mariupol Ukrainian authorities said this morning that more buses have departed from the city, and would pick up people who had previously been evacuated to Russian controlled villages, on the way. Locals still living in the other parts of the city, which has been all but destroyed by heavy bombing, were also allowed to leave.

Video posted online on Sunday by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small children climbing over a steep pile of debris out of the sprawling Azovstal steel plant's rubble and eventually boarding a bus. The evacuation was carried out in agreement with the United Nations and the International Red Cross.

Natalia, 50 of Mariupol, reacts after arriving at an evacuation point for people fleeing Mariupol, Melitopol and the surrounding towns under Russian control. Dozens of refugees were expected to arrive here from Mariupol, including the Azovstal steel facility, following extensive negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, Russia, the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

People who emerged from the plant have reported that it was the first time they had seen daylight in two months and described the cramped conditions living in shelters at the plant, where people were forced to use plastic bags as toilets.

More than 100 civilians were expected to arrive in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday. He hailed the evacuation as the first time the “vital” humanitarian corridor was working.

Previous attempts have resulted in civilians reporting their vehicles being fired on, and Ukrainian officials have repeatedly accused Russian forces of shelling agreed-upon evacuation routes.

President Zelensky said on his Telegram channel last night: “​Today we finally managed to start the evacuation of people from Azovstal. After many weeks of negotiations, after many attempts, different meetings, calls and proposals. There was not a single day when we did not try to find a solution that would save our people. Today, for the first time in all the days of the war, this vital corridor has started working. For the first time there were two days of real ceasefire.

"More than a hundred civilians have already been evacuated - women and children fleeing hostilities there. At Azovstal. Given all the complexities of the process, the first evacuees will arrive in Zaporizhzhia tomorrow morning. Our team will meet them there. I hope that tomorrow all the necessary conditions will be met to continue the evacuation of people from Mariupol. We plan to start at 8 am.”

A Ukrainian defender of the steel plant urged groups like the UN and the Red Cross to ensure the safety of those being evacuated.

Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the Azov Regiment, said that there should be guarantees from "a third party - politicians, world leaders - who will cooperate to negotiate with Russians to extract us from here".

Another of the plant's defenders said Russian forces resumed shelling the plant on Sunday as soon as the evacuation of a group of civilians was completed.

Denys Shlega, commander of the 12th Operational Brigade of Ukraine's National Guard, said in a televised interview on Sunday night that several hundred civilians remain trapped alongside nearly 500 wounded soldiers and "numerous" dead bodies.

"Several dozen small children are still in the bunkers underneath the plant," Mr Shlega said.

UN humanitarian spokesman Saviano Abreu said civilians arriving in Zaporizhzhia, about 140 miles northwest of Mariupol, would receive immediate humanitarian support, including psychological services.