Three dead as building collapses in Mumbai

A four-storey residential building has collapsed in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital, killing at least three people.

Rescuers are looking for several others feared trapped in the rubble. Fire official Ashok Talpade said dozens of rescuers were at the site in Dongri, a crowded residential section of Mumbai, where they pulled out eight people alive and rushed them to hospital. They included one child who was allowed to go home after being treated, he said.

The building was in a congested area, making it difficult to send in earth-moving machines, Mr Talpade said, adding that police were using sniffer dogs in their rescue operation and people removed rubble with their hands.