Other oligarchs have been sanctioned alongside Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has announced a full asset freeze and travel ban on seven men deemed to be “Russia’s wealthiest and most influential oligarchs”, according to the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), as part of the UK’s sanctions regime against Moscow following the invasion of Ukraine.

The UK Government had deemed that Mr Abramovich has obtained “a financial benefit or other material benefit from Putin and the government of Russia”.

Those benefits including “tax breaks received by companies linked to him, buying and selling shares from and to the state at favourable rates, and the contracts received in the run-up to the Fifa 2018 World Cup”.

He has also been targeted for his associations through “close business relationships and mutual assistance” with already-sanctioned Igor Shuvalov, a former Russian deputy prime minister and general director of Russian gas giant Gazprom.

The Foreign Office also concluded that Mr Abramovich “is or has been involved in destabilising Ukraine” via Evraz plc, a steel manufacturing and mining company in which he has “a significant shareholding and… exercises effective control”.

The department said the firm has been involved in “potentially supplying steel to the Russian military which may have been used in the production of tanks

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “Today’s sanctions show once again that oligarchs and kleptocrats have no place in our economy or society. With their close links to Putin they are complicit in his aggression.

“The blood of the Ukrainian people is on their hands. They should hang their heads in shame.

“Our support for Ukraine will not waver. We will not stop in this mission to ramp up the pressure on the Putin regime and choke off funds to his brutal war machine.”

1. Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich who has been sanctioned by the UK for his links to Vladimir Putin as the Government pressures Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. He is also the largest stakeholder in London-listed Russian-focused steel mining and manufacturing company Evraz. Photo: Jed Leicester Photo Sales

2. Oleg Deripaska Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska: has stakes in En+ Group. The oligarch was able to float aluminium producer EN+ Group on the London Stock Exchange, reportedly raising £1.5 billion. The 54-year-old Russian national’s wealth is estimated to be £2.3 billion, and has a multi-million pound property portfolio in the UK. Picturer; KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV Photo Sales

3. Igor Sechin Igor Sechin, the CEO of oil giant Rosneft. The 61-year-old Russian national holds several senior positions, including chief executive, with state oil firm Rosneft. He is deemed a particularly close and influential ally of Mr Putin. Picture. Pavel Golovkin , AFP via Getty Images. Photo: PAVEL GOLOVKIN Photo Sales

4. Alexei Miller Russia's gas giant Gazprom CEO, Alexei Miller is long-time head of state-controlled Russian natural gas giant Gazprom, a firm known in the UK having previously sponsored football tournaments including the UEFA Champions League. The 60-year-old is deemed to be “one of the most important executives” backing the Kremlin. Picture ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/RIA NOVOSTI/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: ALEXEY NIKOLSKY Photo Sales