A man has been arrested and charged with harassment and stalking after several complaints were made about an “emotionally disturbed male acting erratically” in the vicinity of Taylor Swift’s New York home.

David Crowe, 33, from Seattle, Washington, was arrested on Monday evening near a townhouse belonging to the singer-songwriter on Franklin Street and taken into custody, where he was charged.

He was charged with two counts of harassment and two counts of stalking.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has been plagued by stalkers at her homes.

It comes days after Ms Swift’s house appeared to be the target of an attempted break-in, after police arrested a man on the same street. It is believed she was in New York to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, win against the Buffalo Bills in an NFL play-off game.

The 12-time Grammy winner, who is due to perform in Edinburgh this summer, has been plagued by stalkers at her Tribeca home, as well as properties she owns in California and Rhode Island.

Last year, a man was arrested for drunkenly crashing a car into Ms Swift’s New York building and allegedly was unsuccessful in his attempts to gain entry to the property.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department (NYPD) said: “Officers were approached by multiple complainants who pointed out an emotionally disturbed male acting erratically at the location.