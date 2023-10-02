Scottish secretary Alister Jack to visit Vietnam to boost trade ties and talk Scotch whisky
Scottish secretary Alister Jack will travel to Vietnam this week on a mission to boost the Vietnamese export market for Scotch whisky.
Mr Jack is to visit Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, where he will meet local politicians, as well as touring the Vietnam facilities of Paisley-based textile manufacturer Coats. He will also meet students at the British University Vietnam (BUV) and witness the signing of a new partnership with Stirling University.
Vietnam is the 24th largest market for Scotch exports by volume. Scotch accounts for 85 per cent of all whisky drunk in Vietnam. Meanwhile, the latest trade figures show almost 200 Scottish companies export goods to Vietnam worth £83 million a year – more than 11 per cent of all UK exports to the country. The top three exports are beverages, fish and scientific instruments.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the UK and Vietnam establishing formal diplomatic relations.
Mr Jack said: “It is a real honour to promote UK interests in Vietnam, particularly this year, which marks 50 years of the UK’s and Vietnam’s formal diplomatic relations. I look forward to building on these strong and important ties with our Vietnamese friends.”
Graeme Littlejohn, Scotch Whisky Association’s director of strategy and communication, who will join Mr Jack on the visit, said: “As the fastest growing economy in Asia last year, Vietnam is attracting global investment and the opportunities for Scottish exports are clear to see.”
