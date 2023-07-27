Scottish businesses of all sizes have been recognised for their exporting excellence, with 20 firms listed in the new Scottish Export Index published this month.

Gilchrist family with Articulate Gallery frames

The Scottish Export Index, produced by UMi, recognises the businesses for their exporting achievements during the 2022 calendar year. It is supported by HSBC UK and strategic partners the Scottish Government and Scotland House London, with The Scotsman as media partner.

The Scottish Export Index, formally the Scottish Export Awards, has returned this year, for the first time since 2018, to celebrate the continued success of Scotland’s exporters on the world stage. Last year, Scottish exports accounted for around estimated £41.5 billion worth of international exports, excluding oil and gas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Businesses were named across a number of categories which UMi said were designed to showcase the breadth of Scotland’s exporting industry. This year’s index had a focus on sustainability, with the introduction of a new Net Zero Exporter category. In addition, applicants across all categories were asked about their efforts to reduce environmental impact.

UMi said the index features companies of all sizes, from micro exporters such as Articulate Scotland and Edinburgh Honey Co to large and macro exporters such as Glencairn Crystal Studio and PG Paper Company. It added that they represented up to £179.5m worth of export turnover in 2022.

According to UMi, Scotland’s export strength, diversity and innovation is showcased through the 20 company profiles, including food and drink; recycled materials; chemicals; engineering; digital and technical services; and homeware and giftware.

The Scottish Export Index Playbook has been created by UMi to show the “incredible achievements of Scotland’s finest and most inspiring exporters”.

Colin Gilchrist, co-founder of Articulate Scotland, a micro exporter of slot-sided frames for children’s 2D and 3D artwork, said: “Being included in the Scottish Export Index top 20 means a lot to me, following hot on the heels of winning Creative Child Award’s Product of the Year 2023 last month.”

Nicki Clark, OBE, UMi Chief Executive said: “Exporting is the backbone of the Scottish economy and every business named in the index continues to play their part in showcasing Scotland on the world stage. I’m especially pleased to be recognising the commitment many small business owners, including ourselves at UMi, are making to becoming cleaner and greener with our new Net Zero Exporter category.”

Leigh Briggs, regional director of Global Trade & Receivables Finance for North of England & Scotland at HSBC UK said: “HSBC UK is delighted to have supported this year’s Scottish Export Index. This campaign is a recognition of the great efforts and excellence demonstrated by Scottish businesses exporting their goods and services, and a very timely celebration given the challenges that many have experienced in the last couple of years. Congratulations to all the companies that made it into the Index.”

James McLellan, Deputy Director for Trade and Investment Delivery at Scottish Government, said: “Exports play a key role in driving Scotland’s economy, with many Scottish companies growing and innovating in sectors where Scotland is at the leading edge internationally. The index is a great example of recognising and celebrating the successes of Scottish companies in export growth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can find out more about the 20 companies listed in the Scottish Export Index and read the Playbook here: