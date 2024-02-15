When is the US Election 2024? Timings, how it works, key dates, probable candidates, Trump odds of victory
This year is going to be a landmark for democarcy, with voters heading to the polls in at least 64 countries and the European Union.
It means nearly half of the world's population will have the chance to have their say in how their country is run.
One of the most high-profile polls will be the American Presidential Election, which will decide who become one of the most powerful men on the planet and live in the White House for the next four years.
Here's everything you need to know about the election - and what to look out for in the runup.
When is the 2024 US Election?
The next US election will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. It's Bonfire Night in the UK and there will be political fireworks. The winner will serve in office for the next four years.
When will we know who has won?
A winner is usually announced on the night of the election (although in 2020 it took a few days to count all the votes). The first polls close at around 11pm UK time, with the first crucial states announcing from around 12.30am. The West Coast polls close at 4am and this is when a winner is likely to become apparent. If all goes to plan there will be a concession speech by 5am. The new President will be sworn into office in January 2025.
Who can vote?
Every US citizen who is over the age of 18 is eligible to vote in the presidential election - even if they live overseas.
Who is favourite to win the Republican nomination?
The Republican contest is already a two horse race between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. Trump is a red hot favourite with odds of 1/20, while Haley is a long shot at 16/1.
Who is favourite to win the Democratic nomination?
Joe Biden is a clear favourite to run for a second Presidential term, with odds of 4/11. His closest rival is Michelle Obama, priced at 13/2, followed by Gavin Newsom (8/1), Kamala Harris (10/1), Elizabeth Warren (33/1) and Holary Clinton (66/1).
Are there any independent candidates?
Alongside the two major party's candidates a number of independent candidates are set to run for the presidency. By far the most high profile is Robert F Kennedy Jr - the nephew of former president John F Kennedy.
Who is favourite to become the next President of the USA?
Donald Trump is the evens (1/1) favourite to win the White House, followed by Jo Biden (9/4), Michelle Obama (9/1), Gavin Newsom (10/1), Kamala Harris (20/1) and Robert F. Kennedy Jr (20/1).
How do candidates win the presidential nomination for their party?
Individual states hold a series of primaries and caucuses to decide which candidate the party's representatives will support - the candidate who wins the support of the largest number of representatives (larger states have more representatives) will run to be the next American President.
Primaries
Most states hold primaries in the runup to the election. Primary voters choose their preferred candidate in a secret ballot, the results of which are used to award delegates to the winners.
Caucuses
Some states hold caucuses in the lead up to an election. They are meetings run by a parties at county, district, or precinct level. Some choose candidates by simple secret ballot. Others see groups divided into those supporting different candidates and those who are undecided. Speeches are given to try and win over the undecideds before the number of delegates given to each candidate is decided on the number of votes they receive.
Types of primaries and caucuses
Different states and parties have different rules when it comes to primaries and caucuses. An open primary or caucus means voters don't have to belong to a party to take part, in a closed primary or caucus, only voters registered with that party can vote, while in a semi-open or semi-closed primary and caucus the rules lie somewhere inbetween.
Delegates go on to represent their state at national party conventions, voting in the way determined by the results of their primary or caucus. The candidate who gets the most votes will ruin for President.
Key dates to look out for
These are the key dates in the runup to the election
- February 24: South Carolina Republican primary.
- February 27: Michigan Democratic and Republican primaries.
- March 2: Republican caucuses in Idaho, Michigan, and Missouri
- March 3: District of Columbia Republican primary
- March 4: North Dakota Republican caucuses
- March 5: Super Tuesday - Democratic primaries in Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia. Republican primaries in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.
- March 9: Guam Republican caucuses
- March 10: Republican primaries in the Northern Mariana Islands and Puerto Rico
- March 12: Democratic primaries in Georgia, Mississippi, the Northern Mariana Islands, Washington, and abroad. Republican primaries in Georgia, Hawaii, Mississippi, and Washington
- March 19: Democratic primaries in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, and Ohio. Republican primaries in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, and Ohio.
- March 20: American Samoa Republican presidential caucuses
- March 23: Democratic primaries in Louisiana and Missouri. Louisiana Republican primary
- April 2: Democratic primaries in Connecticut, Delaware, New York, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin. Republican primaries in Connecticut, Delaware, New York, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin
- April 6: Democratic primaries in Alaska, Hawaii, and North Dakota
- April 13: Wyoming Democratic caucuses
- April 18–20: Wyoming Republican primary
- April 23: Pennsylvania Democratic and Republican primaries
- April 24–27: The Constitution Party National Convention is scheduled to be held in Salt Lake City, Utah.
- April 28: Puerto Rico Democratic primary
- May 7: Indiana Democratic and Republican primaries
- May 14: Democratic primaries in Maryland, Nebraska, and West Virginia. Republican primaries in Maryland, Nebraska, and West Virginia
- May 21: Democratic primaries in Kentucky and Oregon. Republican primaries in Kentucky and Oregon
- May 23: Idaho Democratic caucuses
- June 4: Democratic primaries in the District of Columbia, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Dakota. Republican primaries in Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Dakota
- June 8: Democratic caucuses in Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands
- July 15–18: The Republican National Convention is scheduled to be held in Milwaukee.
- August 19–22: The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to be held in Chicago.
- September 16: The first presidential debate is scheduled to be held at the Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas.
- September 25: The only vice presidential debate is scheduled to be held at the Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania.
- October 1: The second presidential debate is scheduled to be held at the Virginia State University in Petersburg, Virginia.
- October 9: The third presidential debate is scheduled to be held at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah.
- November 5: Election Day.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.