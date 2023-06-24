Russian President Vladimir Putin has said his country is fighting "the toughest battle for its future" as Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leads an armed rebellion.
Russia rebellion LIVE: Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leads an armed rebellion against Putin
📸 Members of Wagner group sit on the sidewalk as they patrol the center of Rostov-on-Don, on June 24, 2023. President Vladimir Putin on June 24, 2023 said an armed mutiny by Wagner mercenaries was a "stab in the back" and that the group's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had betrayed Russia, as he vowed to punish the dissidents. Prigozhin said his fighters control key military sites in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don.
Anton Gerashchenko has tweeted:
Anton Gerashchenko is advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.
Who is the Wagner Group? Where is Rostov and why has the Wagner Group launched a coup?
READ MORE HERE
RISHI SUNAK 'IN TOUCH WITH ALLIES' ABOUT WAGNER GROUP REBELLION IN RUSSIA
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he is in touch with allies about the armed rebellion led by the Wagner mercenary group in Russia, which UK defence officials have described as "the most significant challenge" to the Kremlin in recent times.
President Vladimir Putin called the actions of the private military company a "betrayal" and vowed to defend Russia, after mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, vowed to topple Moscow's military leadership.
The Prime Minister urged all parties involved to protect civilian lives, as he indicated he will speak to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenksy and other western leaders later on Saturday.
The Government's emergency Cobra committee is expected to meet to discuss the situation.
"We're keeping a close eye on the situation, as it's evolving on the ground as we speak," Mr Sunak told the BBC.
"The most important thing I'd say is for all parties to be responsible and to protect civilians, and that's about as much as I can say at this moment."
Asked whether he had spoken to Mr Zelenksy, Mr Sunak said: "I'm in touch with our allies.