Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he is in touch with allies about the armed rebellion led by the Wagner mercenary group in Russia, which UK defence officials have described as "the most significant challenge" to the Kremlin in recent times.

President Vladimir Putin called the actions of the private military company a "betrayal" and vowed to defend Russia, after mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, vowed to topple Moscow's military leadership.

The Prime Minister urged all parties involved to protect civilian lives, as he indicated he will speak to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenksy and other western leaders later on Saturday.

The Government's emergency Cobra committee is expected to meet to discuss the situation.

"We're keeping a close eye on the situation, as it's evolving on the ground as we speak," Mr Sunak told the BBC.

"The most important thing I'd say is for all parties to be responsible and to protect civilians, and that's about as much as I can say at this moment."