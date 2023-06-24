Russia Wagner coup: Rishi Sunak and Scottish politicians speak on rebellion against Vladimir Putin

President Vladimir Putin has vowed to punish the organisers of an armed rebellion in Russia after mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin led his troops out of Ukraine and into key southern city Rostov-on-Don.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he is in touch with allies about the armed rebellion led by the Wagner mercenary group in Russia, which UK defence officials have described as "the most significant challenge" to the Kremlin in recent times.​

President Vladimir Putin called the actions of the private military company a "betrayal" and vowed to defend Russia, after mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin vowed to topple Moscow's military leadership.

The Prime Minister urged all parties involved to protect civilian lives, as he indicated he would speak to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenksy and other western leaders.

Foreign secretary James Cleverly is understood to have chaired a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee to discuss the developments.

"We're keeping a close eye on the situation, as it's evolving on the ground as we speak," Mr Sunak told the BBC.

"The most important thing I'd say is for all parties to be responsible and to protect civilians, and that's about as much as I can say at this moment."

Asked whether he had spoken to Mr Zelenksy, Mr Sunak said: "I'm in touch with our allies. I'll be speaking to some of them later today, as you would expect us to be co-ordinated on a situation like this, but it is evolving as we speak."

Activists hold a portrait of Russian president Vladimir Putin near Red Square in Moscow. Picture: Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images

He declined to say whether it was good or bad news Mr Putin was being challenged.

Scottish politicians also took to social media to comment on the fast-moving developments in Russia.

SNP MP Angus MacNeil tweeted: “Russian jets bombing Russia .... amazing how a gangster state turns out.”

Earlier, pressed on advice for British citizens remaining in Russia, Mr Sunak said the UK has "had long-standing travel advice against travel to Russia" and "people should keep checking the Foreign Office website for updates".

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Mr Cleverly tweeted that "we are monitoring the situation carefully and liaising closely with our allies" and "we continue to urge British citizens to follow FCDO travel advice".

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that "over the coming hours, the loyalty of Russia's security forces... will be key to how the crisis plays out" as Wagner forces appear to be moving towards the Russian capital.

In its latest intelligence briefing, the department said the feud between the Wagner group and the Russian defence ministry "escalated into outright military confrontation" in the early hours of Saturday.

"In an operation characterised by Prigozhin as a 'march for freedom', Wagner Group forces crossed from occupied Ukraine into Russia in at least two locations," the MoD said.

It said that in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, "Wagner has almost certainly occupied key security sites", including the Russian military headquarters that oversees the fighting in Ukraine.

"Further Wagner units are moving north through Vorenezh Oblast, almost certainly aiming to get to Moscow. With very limited evidence of fighting between Wagner and Russian security forces, some have likely remained passive, acquiescing to Wagner.

"Over the coming hours, the loyalty of Russia's security forces, and especially the Russian National Guard, will be key to how the crisis plays out.

"This represents the most significant challenge to the Russian state in recent times."

Wagner troops have been fighting alongside Russian soldiers in Ukraine and succeeded in taking the eastern city of Bakhmut, where the bloodiest and longest battles have raged.

But Mr Prigozhin has stepped up his criticism of Russia's military leadership, accusing it of botching the war and shelling his fighters.

The escalation of Russian infighting could further hamper Moscow's war effort as the early stages of a Ukrainian counter-offensive unfold.

Amid the fast-moving events in Russia, Mr Zelensky said Moscow is suffering "full-scale weakness".