Boris Johnson will update MPs on his talks with allies in eastern Europe as the UK piled more pressure on Russia over its Ukraine invasion.
The Ukraine military says Russian paratroopers have landed in its second-largest city Kharkiv.
At least 21 people were killed and 112 wounded in the shelling of Ukraine's second most populous city Kharkiv,the city’s mayor has said.
It comes as US President Joe Biden used his first State of the Union address to announce US airspace was closed to Russian flights, adding his administration would be joining the UK and other allies in pursuing the Russian oligarchs and “corrupt leaders who built billions of dollars off (Vladimir Putin’s) violent regime”.
Russian forces have made “little progress” in their advance on Kyiv over the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).
In an intelligence update posted to Twitter on Tuesday morning, MoD stated that this was likely due to “logistical difficulties”.
The Department added: “Russian forces have increased their use of artillery north of Kyiv and in vicinities of Kharkiv and Chernihiv.
“The use of heavy artillery in densely populated urban areas greatly increases the risk of civilian casualties.
“Russia has failed to gain control of the airspace over Ukraine prompting a shift to night operations in an attempt to reduce their losses”.
The EU is taking the unprecedented step of sending arms to Ukraine, closing airspace to Russian aircraft, and banning Russian state media outlet
Russian forces unleashed their attack on Ukraine last week on the orders of Vladimir Putin, who announced a “special military operation” at dawn.
There have been reports of significant shelling overnight in Chernihiv in the north of Ukraine overnight.
G7 leaders have condemned Russia’s “unprovoked and completely unjustified attack” on Ukraine as a “serious violation” of international law.
There have been called for the UK to do more to help with the refugee crisis in Ukraine.
Nicola Sturgeon has called on the UK Government to scrap visa requirements for Ukrainian citizens fleeing conflict with immediate effect.
In a tweet on Sunday, Nicola Sturgeon said the Home Office must give entry now on humanitarian grounds “to any Ukrainian seeking refuge in the UK”, and to “sort paperwork later.”
She described the UK immigration system as “inhumane” and “indefensible.”
Last updated: Wednesday, 02 March, 2022, 07:40
President Biden used the State of the Union to hit out at the conflict in the Ukraine and praise the resolve of the people.
He said: “President Putin thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead, he met a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people.”
Russia’s defence ministry says its troops have now captured the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.
It would make it the largest in Ukraine to be captured by Russian forces so far.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said there are lessons being learned from other schemes such as for people fleeing Afghanistan and Syria.
She said: “There are lessons that we are learning as well off the back of previous schemes, the Syrian resettlement scheme and also the Afghanistan scheme as well where there is still so much work to do.
“And it does come back to (Conservative MP David Davis’s) point about accommodation and infrastructure in our own country, which we have to be very honest about in terms of how we can actually support people that we do bring over.”
Ms Patel added: “The best thing that the British people can do is give a warm welcome to people from Ukraine who are coming here.”
Former Cabinet minister Dame Andrea Leadsom welcomed the “compassionate and balanced response” of the measures outlined, and the chairwoman of the Home Affairs Committee, Labour MP Dame Diana Johnson thanked the Home Secretary for the statement “after the confusion of yesterday’s attempt”.
Labour MP Hilary Benn (Leeds Central) said he is aware of two mothers and three children who have now reached Poland. One mother and one child, who are his constituents, have pre-settled status and British citizenship respectively, and he asked if the woman’s Ukrainian sister and two children could come to the UK under the plans. Ms Patel said they could.