The Ukraine military says Russian paratroopers have landed in its second-largest city Kharkiv.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At least 21 people were killed and 112 wounded in the shelling of Ukraine's second most populous city Kharkiv,the city’s mayor has said.

At least 21 people were killed and 112 wounded in the shelling of Ukraine's second most populous city Kharkiv,the city’s mayor has said.

It comes as US President Joe Biden used his first State of the Union address to announce US airspace was closed to Russian flights, adding his administration would be joining the UK and other allies in pursuing the Russian oligarchs and “corrupt leaders who built billions of dollars off (Vladimir Putin’s) violent regime”.

Russian forces have made “little progress” in their advance on Kyiv over the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

In an intelligence update posted to Twitter on Tuesday morning, MoD stated that this was likely due to “logistical difficulties”.

The Department added: “Russian forces have increased their use of artillery north of Kyiv and in vicinities of Kharkiv and Chernihiv.

“The use of heavy artillery in densely populated urban areas greatly increases the risk of civilian casualties.

“Russia has failed to gain control of the airspace over Ukraine prompting a shift to night operations in an attempt to reduce their losses”.

The EU is taking the unprecedented step of sending arms to Ukraine, closing airspace to Russian aircraft, and banning Russian state media outlet

Russian forces unleashed their attack on Ukraine last week on the orders of Vladimir Putin, who announced a “special military operation” at dawn.

There have been reports of significant shelling overnight in Chernihiv in the north of Ukraine overnight.

G7 leaders have condemned Russia’s “unprovoked and completely unjustified attack” on Ukraine as a “serious violation” of international law.

There have been called for the UK to do more to help with the refugee crisis in Ukraine.

Nicola Sturgeon has called on the UK Government to scrap visa requirements for Ukrainian citizens fleeing conflict with immediate effect.

In a tweet on Sunday, Nicola Sturgeon said the Home Office must give entry now on humanitarian grounds “to any Ukrainian seeking refuge in the UK”, and to “sort paperwork later.”

She described the UK immigration system as “inhumane” and “indefensible.”