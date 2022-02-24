Russian forces unleashed their attack on Ukraine on the orders of Vladimir Putin, who announced a “special military operation” at dawn,
Around 5am Ukrainian time, explosions were heard near major Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv.
Explosions could be heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv shortly after Mr Putin’s address, while explosions were also reported in the cities of Odesa and Kharkiv.
Ukraine’s border guard agency said the Russian military attacked the country from neighbouring Belarus.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russian President Vladimir Putin has “chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction” with his attack on Ukraine and that the UK and its allies would respond “decisively” and following a Cobra meeting will be making a televised announcement.
It came as Ukraine’s president declared martial law, while Russia’s military said it had targeted Ukrainian air bases and other military assets and had not targeted populated areas.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Kremlin “must face the severest consequences” for “unprovoked aggression” in Ukraine.
She tweeted: “Overnight developments in Ukraine – however anticipated – are appalling and horrific. The Kremlin must face the severest consequences for this unprovoked aggression. And the world must stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine #StandWithUkraine.”
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said: “Later today, we will present a package of massive and targeted sanctions to European leaders for approval.
“With this package, we will target strategic sectors of the Russian economy by blocking their access to technologies and markets that are key for Russia."
The Ministry of Defence tweeted: “Russia has today further violated Ukrainian sovereignty. There are no justifications for this.”
In an “intelligence update”, it said there had been “more than 80 strikes” against targets in Ukraine.
It added that Russian ground forces are advancing across the border “on at least three axes”, from the north, east, and south from Crimea.
Nicola Sturgeon said that “the world must now help and equip Ukraine to defend itself and resist Russian aggression”.
The Scottish First Minister added: “We must ensure humanitarian aid and assistance, and we must all stand ready to offer refuge and sanctuary wherever necessary for those who may be displaced.”
She continued: “This is a critical juncture in history, perhaps the most dangerous and potentially most defining moment since the Second World War.
“We live in this moment but it is true to say historic precedence will be set in the hours and days to come. These will determine the new norms of what is acceptable or not in our international order.”
Boris Johnson concluded by saying: “I say to the British people, and all who have heard the threats from Putin against those who stand with Ukraine, we will, of course, do everything to keep our country safe.”
He added: “We will work with them, for however long it takes, to ensure that the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine is restored.”
Boris Jonson said the “hideous and barbaric venture” of Russian President Vladimir Putin “must end in failure”.
He said: “It’s because we’ve been so alarmed in recent months at Russian intimidation that the UK became one of the first countries in Europe to send defensive weaponry to help the Ukrainians.
“Other allies have now done the same and we will do what more we can in the days ahead.
“Today, in concert with our allies we will agree a massive package of economic sanctions designed in time to hobble the Russian economy. And to that end, we must also collectively cease the dependence on Russian oil and gas that for too long has given Putin his grip on Western politics.
“Our mission is clear. Diplomatically, politically, economically, and eventually, militarily, this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure.”
BREAKING: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK and the world cannot allow Ukraine’s freedom to be “snuffed out”.
He said: “A vast invasion is under way by land, by sea and by air. And this is not, in the infamous phrase, some faraway country of which we know little.
“We have Ukrainian friends in this country, neighbours, co-workers. Ukraine is a country that for decades has enjoyed freedom and democracy, and the right to choose its own destiny.
“We and the world cannot allow that freedom just to be snuffed out. We cannot and will not just look away.”