Russian forces unleashed their attack on Ukraine on the orders of Vladimir Putin, who announced a “special military operation” at dawn.

The Ukrainian military claims to have shot down at least six Russian aircraft and lost at least forty of its troops; there are reports of civilian casualties too

Around 5am Ukrainian time, explosions were heard near major Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv.

Boris Jonson said the “hideous and barbaric venture” of Russian President Vladimir Putin “must end in failure”.

Explosions could be heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv shortly after Mr Putin’s address, while explosions were also reported in the cities of Odesa and Kharkiv.

Ukraine’s border guard agency said the Russian military attacked the country from neighbouring Belarus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russian President Vladimir Putin has “chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction” with his attack on Ukraine and that the UK and its allies would respond “decisively” and following a Cobra meeting will be making a televised announcement.

It came as Ukraine’s president declared martial law, while Russia’s military said it had targeted Ukrainian air bases and other military assets and had not targeted populated areas.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Kremlin “must face the severest consequences” for “unprovoked aggression” in Ukraine and that Putin must “feel the wrath of the democratic world” after Russia mounted a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine,

She tweeted: “Overnight developments in Ukraine – however anticipated – are appalling and horrific. The Kremlin must face the severest consequences for this unprovoked aggression. And the world must stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine #StandWithUkraine.”

“With this package, we will target strategic sectors of the Russian economy by blocking their access to technologies and markets that are key for Russia."

The Irish premier has condemned “outrageous” actions of Russia in Ukraine and promised harsh new sanctions from the EU.

In a specially convened press conference at Government Buildings, Micheal Martin called the actions of Russia “an outrageous and moral breach of the most fundamental and basic principles of international law”.

He said the EU would introduce “severe” sanctions against Russian leaders.