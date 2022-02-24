Russian forces unleashed their attack on Ukraine on the orders of Vladimir Putin, who announced a “special military operation” at dawn.
The Ukrainian military claims to have shot down at least six Russian aircraft and lost at least forty of its troops; there are reports of civilian casualties too
Around 5am Ukrainian time, explosions were heard near major Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv.
Explosions could be heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv shortly after Mr Putin’s address, while explosions were also reported in the cities of Odesa and Kharkiv.
Ukraine’s border guard agency said the Russian military attacked the country from neighbouring Belarus.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russian President Vladimir Putin has “chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction” with his attack on Ukraine and that the UK and its allies would respond “decisively” and following a Cobra meeting will be making a televised announcement.
It came as Ukraine’s president declared martial law, while Russia’s military said it had targeted Ukrainian air bases and other military assets and had not targeted populated areas.
Read More
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Kremlin “must face the severest consequences” for “unprovoked aggression” in Ukraine and that Putin must “feel the wrath of the democratic world” after Russia mounted a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine,
She tweeted: “Overnight developments in Ukraine – however anticipated – are appalling and horrific. The Kremlin must face the severest consequences for this unprovoked aggression. And the world must stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine #StandWithUkraine.”
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said: “Later today, we will present a package of massive and targeted sanctions to European leaders for approval.
“With this package, we will target strategic sectors of the Russian economy by blocking their access to technologies and markets that are key for Russia."
The Irish premier has condemned “outrageous” actions of Russia in Ukraine and promised harsh new sanctions from the EU.
In a specially convened press conference at Government Buildings, Micheal Martin called the actions of Russia “an outrageous and moral breach of the most fundamental and basic principles of international law”.
He said the EU would introduce “severe” sanctions against Russian leaders.
You can follow updates in our live blog.
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Russia says independence of separatist regions extends to territory held by Ukraine
Last updated: Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 15:16
- Boris Johnson announces military support for Ukraine
- Ukraine in ‘state of emergency’
- UK imposes sanctions on Russian banks and billionaires
The Kremlin has claimed it is only targeting Ukrainian air bases and other military assets, not populated areas.
But Western officials fear an attack on the capital Kyiv could result in bloody urban warfare, with civilian lives at risk.
In a televised address, Mr Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen”.
What has happened so far in Ukraine?
At 5am, Russia launched a large scale assault on Ukraine with forces moving in on a host of cities including Kyiv, the second-largest city Kharkiv, Odessa, Zaporizhzhia. Images released by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office showed large explosions to the east of the capital Kyiv.
According to Ukrainian officials more than 40 soldiers and as many as 10 civilians had been killed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began shortly before dawn.
US President Joe Biden will address Americans with an update on Ukraine at 5:30 p.m. GMT the White House announced in an update to its schedule.
Biden, the White House said, “will deliver remarks on Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine.”
French President Emmanuel Macron says his country will hit Russia with sanctions of the same level of aggression as the country is guilty of.
“We will back Ukraine without hesitation, and we will take our responsibility to protect the sovereignty and the security of our European allies.”
Boris Johnson has stressed that “Western inaction or under-reaction would have unthinkable consequences” in a call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
He welcomed Germany’s decision to cancel certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, which was seen as a major economic blow to Moscow.
But he said allies “must now make a concerted effort to bring the strongest possible sanctions to bear on the Putin regime”, according to a Downing Street spokesperson.
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK must be braced for “economic pain” as it feels repercussions from sanctions against Russia.
In a televised address, the Labour leader said: “We must prepare ourselves for difficulties here. We will see economic pain as we free Europe from dependence on Russian gas and clean our institutions from money stolen from the Russian people.
“But the British public have always been willing to make sacrifice to defend democracy on our continent and we will again.”
Downing Street would not be drawn on the claims about Roman Abramovich made in the Commons.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I couldn’t comment on individuals in that way or on leaked documents of that type.”
He added that Mr Johnson “will set out a significant package of sanctions later today”.
The Irish premier has condemned “outrageous” actions of Russia in Ukraine and promised harsh new sanctions from the EU.
In a specially convened press conference at Government Buildings, Micheal Martin called the actions of Russia “an outrageous and moral breach of the most fundamental and basic principles of international law”.
He said the EU would introduce “severe” sanctions against Russian leaders.
“Our thoughts must be with the innocent people of Ukraine at this, their most difficult hour.
“We stand with them.”
If you are just joining us
Footage is coming in across a number of agencies and publications showing some of the footage from Ukraine.
A missile sparked a fireball as it hit Ivano-Frankivsk International Airport in western Ukraine with reports of missile strikes and explosions near major cities
The Ukrainian military claims to have shot down at least six Russian aircraft and lost at least forty of its troops; there are reports of civilian casualties too