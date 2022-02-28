Responding to shadow defence secretary John Healey, Defence minister James Heappey said anti-tank missiles had “already proven to be invaluable” in the conflict in Ukraine.

Mr Heappey said the weapons were “high on our list of things that we are looking to supply”, adding: “They are unsubstantiated reports, but nonetheless we are aware of the number of circumstances in which they have been used to defeat Russian armour, and we are therefore very aware of their utility both in open battle during the initial phase of the conflict but also in the urban domain in any resistance or insurgency that might follow.”

The Defence minister also shared insight that Russia’s invasion had not been as successful as planned.

He said: “Suffice to say, we are pretty certain that in the Kremlin last night there will have been some pretty urgent reflections on the speed of the advance compared to what they anticipated.