Boris Johnson has dismissed Vladimir Putin’s announcement stating that his actions were more to do with the fact that his forces were meeting with “more resistance than the Kremlin had bargained for”.
President Zelensky says the next 24 hours - the fifth day of the Russian invasion - will be "crucial" for Ukraine.
The city had been in a lock down following heavy bombing and attacks throughout the city.
The EU is taking the unprecedented step of sending arms to Ukraine, closing airspace to Russian aircraft, and banning Russian state media outlet
Russian forces unleashed their attack on Ukraine last week on the orders of Vladimir Putin, who announced a “special military operation” at dawn.
There have been reports of significant shelling overnight in Chernihiv in the north of Ukraine overnight.
G7 leaders have condemned Russia’s “unprovoked and completely unjustified attack” on Ukraine as a “serious violation” of international law.
There have been called for the UK to do more to help with the refugee crisis in Ukraine.
Nicola Sturgeon has called on the UK Government to scrap visa requirements for Ukrainian citizens fleeing conflict with immediate effect.
In a tweet on Sunday, Nicola Sturgeon said the Home Office must give entry now on humanitarian grounds “to any Ukrainian seeking refuge in the UK”, and to “sort paperwork later.”
She described the UK immigration system as “inhumane” and “indefensible.”
Last updated: Monday, 28 February, 2022, 08:34
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said he does not “want to see British people killed any more than I want to see Ukrainians” as he urged people in the UK not to join the fighting.
Mr Wallace, who served in the Scots Guards, said although he would “always fight for my country”, he would not head to Ukraine as a private citizen now to take part in the conflict.
He joked that he would “probably be reduced by now to be in charge of, at my age, the Home Guard or something”.
But he said the situation in Ukraine was “very dangerous” and that citizens should find other ways to support the invaded country.
- The Russian rouble plunged nearly 30% to an all-time low versus the US dollar on Monday.
- The Ukrainian capital is emerging from a weekend-long curfew, as blasts were heard before dawn
- An update from Ukraine’s interior ministry late last night said 352 Ukrainian civilians have so far been killed during Russia’s invasion, including 14 children.
- The UK Government is fast-tracking plans to tackle “dirty money” and expose foreign oligarchs who launder their wealth through the UK’s property market in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
- Boris Johnson has announced that immediate family members will be able to join Ukrainians settled in the UK as they flee the Russian invasion.
- The European Union said it would supply arms to Ukraine while imposing a fresh round of sanctions banning Russian aircraft from the EU airspace and barring the Kremlin-backed media, RT and Sputnik.
- BP announced it is selling its £10 billion stake in oil producer Rosneft, which it co-owns with the Kremlin, after pressure from the Government.
Responding to shadow defence secretary John Healey, Defence minister James Heappey said anti-tank missiles had “already proven to be invaluable” in the conflict in Ukraine.
Mr Heappey said the weapons were “high on our list of things that we are looking to supply”, adding: “They are unsubstantiated reports, but nonetheless we are aware of the number of circumstances in which they have been used to defeat Russian armour, and we are therefore very aware of their utility both in open battle during the initial phase of the conflict but also in the urban domain in any resistance or insurgency that might follow.”
The Defence minister also shared insight that Russia’s invasion had not been as successful as planned.
He said: “Suffice to say, we are pretty certain that in the Kremlin last night there will have been some pretty urgent reflections on the speed of the advance compared to what they anticipated.
“I think that Russian people should be calling President Putin and the kleptocracy that surrounds him out on that, because young Russian men and women are being sacrificed in the name of President Putin’s hubris.”
A software engineer and Masters student in Kyiv has said that Ukrainians are “scared, but hopeful and extremely angry” as Russia targets the Ukrainian capital.
Olesia, 22, has been sheltering with friends and family in her home and said she has heard sirens go off four times on February 25.
She told the PA news agency: “We hosted some people, because our house is more reliable, and are hosting family and friends here. We’ve heard sirens that indicate air alarm, I believe, four times today…
“We have some acquaintances in the part of the city where heavy shelling was coming just now, glad to know they’re okay.
“People are scared, but hopeful and extremely angry. We trust our military, we believe we will withstand the attacks, some of my relatives have gone to the territorial defence, I’m considering that too.”
She added that she wants the “international public to realise this is a threat to world’s safety, not just Ukraine” and for governments across the globe “to ban Russia from Swift and to shelter Ukrainian sky, to provide military and financial help to Ukraine”.
Nato troops must not enter Ukraine because of the “risk of miscalculation” leading to “existential” threat, a minister has said.
Defence minister James Heappey told MPs that the Government would “explore all that we can do to support the Ukrainians themselves over the next few days”.
He added: “But we must all in this House be clear that British and Nato troops should not, must not, play an active role in Ukraine.
“We must all be clear what the risk of miscalculation could be and how existential that could very quickly become if people miscalculate and things escalate unnecessarily.”
Defence minister Baroness Goldie said there is currently no indication Russia intends to “directly target” UK or Nato forces, but they “remain on guard”, with cyber attacks expected.