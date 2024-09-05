Rebecca Cheptegei, the Ugandan marathon runner living in Kenya, was set on fire by her ex-boyfriend and has died in hospital from the burns suffered

Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei has died at a Kenyan hospital where she was being treated after 80 per cent of her body was burned in an attack by her partner.

She was 33-years-old. A spokesman at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret city, Owen Menach, confirmed Ms Cheptegei’s death on Thursday.

Who is Rebecca Cheptegei?

Ms Cheptegei competed in the women’s marathon at the Paris Olympics less than a month before the attack. She finished in 44th place.

The marathon runner had won gold at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Chiang Mai, Thailand, in 2022. Ms Cheptegei has competed at world championships level for Uganda since 2010. Some of her strongest results had come in recent years, having last year finished second at the Firenze Marathon and 14th at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.

Why was Rebecca Cheptegei attacked?

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom said Ms Cheptegei’s partner, Dickson Ndiema, bought a jerrican of petrol, poured it on her and set her ablaze during a disagreement on Sunday.

Ndiema was also burned and was being treated at the same hospital.

Mr Menach said Ndiema was still in the intensive care unit with 30 per cent burns, but was “improving and stable”.

Ms Cheptegei’s parents said their daughter bought land in Trans Nzoia to be near the county’s many athletic training centres. A report filed by the local chief states the two were heard fighting over the land where her house was built before the attack.

Police have said an investigation is under way.

How did Rebecca Cheptegei die?

Mr Menach said the long-distance runner died early on Thursday morning after all her organs failed.

She had been fully sedated on admission at the hospital.

What tributes have been made to Rebecca Cheptegei?

The Uganda Athletics Federation paid tribute to Ms Cheptegei on X, writing: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence.

“As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest In Peace.”