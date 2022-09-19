Queen funeral: World leaders from Joe Biden to Emmanuel Macron arrive at Westminster Abbey

Members of European royal families, including King Philippe of Belgium and his wife Queen Mathilde, who arrived in Chelsea in a diplomatic vehicle, are attending the funeral, as well as political leaders including US President Joe Biden, French president Emmanuel Macron and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

African leaders were among the first to enter the abbey, with Sudan's military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan crossing the cordon, followed by delegations from Malawi and Nigeria.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro was seen arriving with his wife Michelle, as was Israeli president Isaac Herzog. Italian president Sergio Mattarella was among the last to arrive, travelling in a chauffeur-driven Maserati with the number plate ITA 1.

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey.

The dignitaries were among more than 2,000 people who attended the service the first state funeral in the UK since prime minister Winston Churchill was laid to rest in 1965.

Mr Biden’s official vehicle, known as “the Beast”, was stuck in traffic outside of a Pret a Manger coffee shop near Marble Arch on the way to Westminster Abbey. He was one of a number of leaders who made their own way to the service, despite attempts by the UK government to restrict traffic by asking dignitaries to share transport.

Government documents last week had revealed that world leaders would be transported to the funeral en masse – on a bus, rather than taking their own private transport. Heads of state, prime ministers and ambassadors from across the world travelled to the Royal Hospital Chelsea amid tight security, then boarded coaches transporting them two miles to the service at Westminster Abbey.

However, a spokesperson for prime minister Liz Truss stressed the “arrangements for different leaders will vary”.

Leaders from around the world attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Mr Biden’s 18-foot custom-made Cadillac has reinforced 8-inch steel walls and defensive weapons.

The US president sat 14 rows back on the south transept of Westminster Abbey behind the Polish leader and in front of the leader of the Czech Republic. The First Lady sat next to the Swiss delegation.

Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan represented Beijing at the funeral, amid tensions after its government delegation was blocked from attending the Queen's lying-in-state earlier this week after China's ambassador to the UK was banned from Parliament as part of sanctions relating to China’s alleged treatment of Uighur Muslims. Reports claimed that House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle had told colleagues he declined a request for Chinese officials to be allowed to access Westminster Hall. The Chinese delegation arrived at the funeral wearing white face masks bearing the Chinese flag, in a motorcade which was several vehicles long.

Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako left the country for the first time since the pandemic to attend the funeral. The decision to attend is an unusual one for the emperor, who traditionally stays away from funerals outside of close family members because of cultural belief in the Shinto religions that considers death impure.

As well as the delay faced by Mr Biden, who was seen wearing sunglasses in the back of his car as it waited in traffic, the vehicle carrying the Emir of Qatar, the only vehicle flying its national flag from its bonnet, was forced to wait in front of television cameras for 20 minutes at the checkpoint while police officers spoke back and forth on their radios. Eventually, it was allowed to enter.

Joe Armitage, a 27-year-old political consultant, filmed the moment that Mr Biden’s car was delayed outside the coffee shop. He said members of the public attempted to approach the car when it stopped but were halted by police.

"Everybody was aghast when the massive motorcade with half a dozen outriders came to a complete stop and the president of the United States came into view, just a metre away," Mr Armitage, from London, said. "People attempted to walk up to his window but were quickly ordered away."

Moroccan Crown Prince Moulay Hassan, 19 attended the service to represent his father, King Mohammed VI, while Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, who is now Europe’s longest reigning monarch, and King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain waved at crowds as their convoys arrived.

Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, was expected to represent Ukraine at the funeral, after visiting the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Abbey on Sunday.

However, Russian president Vladimir Putin and Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko were not asked to attend due to the invasion of Ukraine. A Kremlin official described the snub as "profoundly immoral" and "blasphemous".

Mr Putin paid tribute to the Queen on the day of her death, saying that the Queen “rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage”.

Thai media claimed that the King of Thailand, King Vajiralongkorn, had not been invited to the funeral, however it is understood that an invitation was extended, but that the UK’s ambassador to Thailand was due to attend in his place.