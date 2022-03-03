Boris Johnson will update MPs on his talks with allies in eastern Europe as the UK piled more pressure on Russia over its Ukraine invasion.
The Ukraine military says Russian paratroopers have landed in its second-largest city Kharkiv.
At least 21 people were killed and 112 wounded in the shelling of Ukraine's second most populous city Kharkiv,the city’s mayor has said.
It comes as US President Joe Biden used his first State of the Union address to announce US airspace was closed to Russian flights, adding his administration would be joining the UK and other allies in pursuing the Russian oligarchs and “corrupt leaders who built billions of dollars off (Vladimir Putin’s) violent regime”.
Scotland will send half a million items of medical supplies to Ukraine to help those “fighting a battle for democracy and freedom” against the Russian invasion, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
The First Minister visited an NHS Scotland distribution centre in North Lanarkshire on Wednesday to see the medical equipment being packed before it is flown to Ukraine.
Ms Sturgeon said the shipment will be an “initial consignment” of items requested by the Ukrainian Government from NHS Scotland’s reserve stockpile, and she pledged to continue providing the “maximum we possibly can” for the duration of the conflict.
Russian forces unleashed their attack on Ukraine last week on the orders of Vladimir Putin, who announced a “special military operation” at dawn.
There have been reports of significant shelling overnight in Chernihiv in the north of Ukraine overnight.
G7 leaders have condemned Russia’s “unprovoked and completely unjustified attack” on Ukraine as a “serious violation” of international law.
There have been called for the UK to do more to help with the refugee crisis in Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: Explosions rock Kyiv as Russian assault continues | One million refugees flee Ukraine
Last updated: Thursday, 03 March, 2022, 08:10
According to British intelligence, little progress has been made in the last three days by the long convoy of Russian forces approaching Kyiv,
A war crimes investigation has begun after Boris Johnson accused Vladimir Putin of committing atrocities by bombarding cities in his invasion of Ukraine.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) opened an investigation on Wednesday night after Britain and 37 allies referred Russia over what the Prime Minister described as “abhorrent” attacks.
The move came as Ukraine’s capital Kyiv braced for a siege, its second-largest city Kharkiv reeled from further strikes and the control of port city Kherson was contested by the Russian military.
The Russian military is a “ruthless invading force” which poses a danger immediately to Ukraine, but also to “wider Europe and the world”.
Damian Hinds, the UK’s security minister, told Sky News: “How concerned am I? We are all desperately concerned.
“This is a ruthless invading force. When it comes to tactics and military strategy, I’m not going to second guess Vladimir Putin and what he might be thinking, what might be in his head.
BREAKING: Athletes from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to participate at the Beijing Paralympic Winter Games, the International Paralympic Committee has announced.
UN official says the speed of exodus from Ukraine could trigger ‘biggest refugee crisis this century’.
The director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned of dangerously low oxygen supply levels in Ukraine’s hospitals due to the conflict.
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a WHO press conference that these low levels will impact the ability of doctors to treat patients with Covid-19.
“Critical shortages of oxygen will have an impact on the ability to treat patients with Covid-19 and many other conditions”, he said.
He added that “at least” three major oxygen plants have closed in the country.
“At least three major oxygen plants in Ukraine have now closed and we are seeking ways of accessing oxygen from neighbouring countries, and ways to deliver it safely to where it’s needed”, he said.
Eurostar is offering free travel to Ukrainians travelling to the UK following Russia’s invasion.
The cross-Channel operator runs trains from Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam to London St Pancras International.
The firm issued a statement on its website which read: “If you have a valid visa to enter the UK, along with your Ukrainian passport, please speak to a member of the Eurostar team at Paris Nord, Brussels-Midi, Lille Europe or Amsterdam Central stations, and they will issue a ticket for travel to London.”
Transport union TSSA welcomed the decision.
General secretary Manuel Cortes said: “Our union warmly welcomes Eurostar’s offer of free travel for Ukrainian nationals heading to Britain and we praise the company for this practical act of support and solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
“Our members working at Eurostar are proud of their employer’s approach and will support Ukrainian passengers in their time of need.”
State rail operators in several European countries such as Poland, Germany and France are also offering free travel to Ukrainians.