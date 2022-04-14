The Odesa region’s governor Maksym Marchenko said forces struck the Russian guided-missile cruiser Moskva with two missiles and caused “serious damage”.

The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed the ship was damaged, but not that it was hit by Ukraine.

The ministry said ammunition on board detonated as a result of a fire whose causes “were being established”, adding that the Moskva’s entire crew was evacuated.

The Mosvka gained notoriety early in Moscow's war when Ukrainian border troops defending the strategic 'Snake Island' were heard in a viral audio recording telling crew on the very same warship to 'go f**k yourself'

Earlier, President Joe Biden approved 800 million dollars (£610m) in military assistance for Ukraine, including artillery and helicopters, to bolster its defences against a Russian offensive in the country’s east.

Mr Biden announced the aid after a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to coordinate the delivery of the assistance, which he said included artillery systems, artillery rounds and armoured personnel carriers, as well as helicopters.

“This new package of assistance will contain many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided and new capabilities tailored to the wider assault we expect Russia to launch in eastern Ukraine,” Mr Biden said.

Mr Biden is under pressure from members of both parties in Congress to expand and accelerate US aid.