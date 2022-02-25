Footage and audio of the incident Zmiinyi Island in the Odesa region appears to show the moment Ukrainian border guards stand their ground against a Russian warship.

The troops have been praised at home and around the world for their bravery after the defiant and expletive message against Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces emerged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What happened on Snake Island?

The audio and video circulating on social media appears to show the warship hailing defending soldiers.

"This is a Russian military ship. I suggest you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary victims. Otherwise we will open fire on you."

The Ukrainian border guards appear to respond: "Russian military ship, go f*** yourself."

Russian warships shell Ukraine's Snake Island in Black Sea, what happened on Zmiinyi Island in Odesa region? Footage shared on social media appears to show the moment Ukrainian soldiers stood their ground against a Russia warship. “All border guards died heroically but did not give up,” President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said. Images: Social Media

Ukrainian President Zelensky announced all soldiers – understood to be 13 troops – defending Zmiinyi Island were killed by Russian forces.

It is understood the two Russian warships involved in the shelling of Snake Island were the Vasily Bykov and Moskva.

Following the naval barrage, Russian troops landed on the island and seized the territory.

The Ukrainian flag is flown above 10 Downing Street in London, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Picture date: Friday February 25, 2022.

Where is Snake Island?

The remote outpost of Zmiinyi Island, also known as Snake Island, is situated in the western waters of the Black Sea near the Danube Delta.

It plays an important part in delineating Ukraine’s territorial waters in the Black Sea.

It has previously been the site of a border dispute between Ukraine and Romania between 2004 and 2009.

It fell to the International Court of Justice to resolve the dispute.

What has President Zelensky said about Snake Island?

Mr Zelensky said all border guards on the Zmiinyi island in the Odesa region were killed on Thursday,

“All the defenders of Snake Island died, but they did not surrender,” Zelensky said in a video posted on the social media platform Telegram, according to the New York Times.

He added that they would be named “heroes of Ukraine.”

Additional reporting from PA

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.