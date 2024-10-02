Marburg Virus Disease: Travel warning in place as 10 die from incurable virus

Public health authorities in Rwanda are currently tackling an outbreak of Marburg Virus Disease. | Lee - stock.adobe.com

While the global risk of Marburg virus disease is considered “low”, it can cause death through extreme blood loss.

The outbreak of the often fatal Marburg virus disease in Rwanda has been labelled as “high risk” by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as authorities in the country restrict funeral sizes and hospital visits.

At least ten people in Rwanda are understood to have died as a result of the Marburg virus disease (MVD), with around 29 cases now confirmed and a number of individuals receiving treatment in isolation. Of the confirmed cases, more than 70% are healthcare workers from two different health facilities.

Clinically similar to Ebola diseases, the Marburg virus spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected people, such as blood, and with surfaces contaminated with these fluids. It has an average fatality rate of around 50%, though this can increase to 88%.

Illness caused by the virus can begin abruptly with symptoms including high fever, severe headaches, muscle aches, vomiting and diarrhoea. Although not all cases present with haemorrhagic signs, severe manifestations of this symptom - such as bleeding - are likely to appear between five and seven days from the onset of symptoms.

According to WHO, in fatal cases death most often occurs between eight and nine days after the onset of symptoms, usually preceded by “severe blood loss and shock”.

There is currently no available treatment or vaccine for MVD, although they are being developed, with early supportive care key to improving survival.

What are the symptoms of Marburg virus disease? From infection to onset of symptoms, the incubation period of Marburg virus disease varies from 2 to 21 days. Symptoms can include: high fever

severe headache

severe malaise

muscle aches and pains

diarrhoea

abdominal pain and cramping

nausea

vomiting Following day 3 of symptoms, previous patients were described as having “ghost-like” drawn features, deep-set eyes, expressionless faces, and extreme lethargy. Other symptoms noted during the 1967 European outbreak include a non-itchy rash. Around days 5 to 7, patients can develop haemorrhagic manifestations, often with bleeding from multiple areas. Signs include fresh blood in vomit and faeces, as well as bleeding from the nose, gums and vagina. The inflammation of one or both testicles (orchitis) has also occasionally been reported in late stages of the disease.

As a result of the outbreak, the Rwanda Ministry of Health has urged the public to avoid close contact with "symptomatic individuals" as well as banning visits to hospitalised patients and restricting the number of people allowed at funeral services.

Contact tracing is currently under way with around 300 people who had contact with infected individuals having been located, including one who travelled to Belgium from Rwanda who has since been cleared of the disease by Belgian public health authorities.

Cases have appeared in around 30 Rwandan districts, with WHO working with neighbouring countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda in case of any spill over.

WHO have assessed the risk of MVD as “very high” at national level, “high” at regional level and “low” at a global level.

The Rwanda Ministry of Health has issued guidance allowing normal activities to continue, but with a continued emphasis of personal hygiene measures in addition to restricting funeral sizes and hospital visits.

Those experiencing symptoms should seek immediate care to reduce the risk of community transmission, with identification of deceased patients key to keeping people safe.