Man shot by police after knife attack near Barcelona

A knife-wielding man has been shot dead after attacking officers at a police station near Barcelona.

The attacker, said to be 29 and of Algerian origin, stormed the building just before 6am (0400 GMT) in the Cornella district on the outskirts of the city before being gunned down by a duty officer.

Catalan police said the attacker “intended to attack officers”.

He had shouted “Allahu Akbar” (God is greatest), according to reports.

Police provided no further details about the incident but said an investigation was launched and a news conference would be held later in the morning.

The attack came three days after the anniversary of the 2017 jihadist attacks on Las Ramblas in the heart of Barcelona in which 16 people died.