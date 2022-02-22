The Prime Minister said Russian President Vladimir Putin has “completely torn up international law” by his actions in Ukraine and there will now be an “immediate package of economic sanctions”
He added: “I’m afraid all the evidence is that President Putin is indeed bent on a full scale invasion of the Ukraine, the overrunning, the subjugation of an independent, sovereign European country and I think, let’s be absolutely clear, that will be absolutely catastrophic.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered troops into two rebel-held regions in eastern Ukraine, after recognising them as independent states.
Footage released overnight appeared to show Russian military vehicles heading towards the Ukrainian border.
Last updated: Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 10:27
In a letter sent to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and copied to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and other ministers, national chairman of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB) Petro Rewko said it is clear the “window for diplomacy” has closed.
He said: “As you will be well aware, the scope for prolonged military threats and potential further aggression is very real and the consequent humanitarian disaster would be unimaginable.
“History shows us that Russia’s invading forces will have no regard to the safety and human rights of the civilian population, that the death toll will be significant, and that war crimes will be committed.”
He added: “We believe that it is time for the UK Government and its Nato partners to act without further delay, as Russia is intensifying its war against Ukraine now.”
“As we speak, there’s a meeting taking place in Brussels now with senior officials to discuss and debate these things.”
The time has come for the EU to impose sanctions on Russia, the Irish Foreign Affairs Minister said.
Simon Coveney said the actions of Russia and the recent comments by Mr Putin on Ukrainian sovereignty were a “signal of intent”.
“And unless Europe and the US and the UK and others respond, I think, clearly and firmly and in a united way, then I don’t think there will be a deterrent for Russia to stop there.”
He said discussions were ongoing in the EU over what form sanctions would take.
Cabinet minister Sajid Javid compared the Ukraine situation to the Cuban Missile Crisis at the height of the Cold War.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I do think it’s as serious a situation as that. There is still an opportunity here for President (Vladimir) Putin to step back, despite him having now chosen confrontation over dialogue. It is not to late for him to step back and bring his troops back into Russia and open dialogue.
“But we have to be realistic – clearly that does not seem his intent, certainly at this point in time, and we have to respond very significantly.
“This is a real test for the West as well.”
Ukraine is not a member of Nato, but Mr Javid made clear that if Russia does carry on and invade one of the alliance’s eastern states, then there will be war.
“If the territorial integrity of a single Nato member is violated then that is tantamount to declaring war on every member of Nato.”
Hungarian airline Wizz Air said it will continue to operate flights between the UK and Ukraine.
It said in a statement: “Wizz Air continues to closely monitor the situation in Ukraine.
“Currently, we have not made any changes to our schedule and all of our flights to/from Ukraine continue to operate as normal.
“All passengers with booked flights to and from Ukraine are advised to regularly check their mailboxes for further information about booked flights.”
So what has prompted the latest sanctions?
Last night in a televised address, Vladimir Putin said Ukraine was an integral part of his country’s history, and described eastern Ukraine as “ancient Russian lands”.
He also said he recognised Luhansk and Donetsk as independent parts of Ukraine - adding fuel to a Russia-backed armed rebellion in eastern Ukraine for the past eight years
Footage released overnight appeared to show Russian military vehicles heading towards the Ukrainian border with Putin saying he has ordered troops into two rebel-held regions in eastern Ukraine and that they would be “peacekeeping” in the breakaway region.
Boris Johnson said shifting away from Russian oil and gas would help with energy security.
The Prime Minister said: “In the UK we have been able to reduce our dependency on Russian gas very substantially.
“Only 3% of our gas supplies now come from Russia.”
Mr Johnson said the response includes granting licences for UK gas reserves but also shifting to low-carbon energy, including nuclear power.
He added: “The faster this country can be more self-reliant on our own energy, the more prosperous we will be, but also, of course, the more sustainable our energy prices will be, and that will benefit the UK consumer.”
Boris Johnson said there had been a failure to stand up to Russia in 2014 when Crimea was annexed.
“We have got to recognise that we were not tough enough and in the end we didn’t do enough, as Europeans, to wean ourselves off Russian hydrocarbons, off Russian oil and gas,” the Prime Minister said.
The volatility in gas prices in Europe was a “consequence of that failure”, he said.
“We have got to make sure that we cut the umbilicus, we snip the drip feed into our bloodstream from Nord Stream.
The Prime Minister added that Russian President Vladimir Putin has “gravely miscalculated” the situation saying: ““He believes that Ukraine has no real right to exist as a sovereign, independent country”