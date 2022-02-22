Cabinet minister Sajid Javid compared the Ukraine situation to the Cuban Missile Crisis at the height of the Cold War.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I do think it’s as serious a situation as that. There is still an opportunity here for President (Vladimir) Putin to step back, despite him having now chosen confrontation over dialogue. It is not to late for him to step back and bring his troops back into Russia and open dialogue.

“But we have to be realistic – clearly that does not seem his intent, certainly at this point in time, and we have to respond very significantly.

“This is a real test for the West as well.”

Ukraine is not a member of Nato, but Mr Javid made clear that if Russia does carry on and invade one of the alliance’s eastern states, then there will be war.