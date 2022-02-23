The PM faced criticism from all sides for not going far enough when he announced his clutch of measures on Tuesday.
He had announced that three billionaire allies of the Russian President and five Russian banks would face punitive measures.
In a press conference, the EU’s foreign affairs policy chief Josep Borrell said 351 members of the Russian State Duma who “voted (for) this violation of international law” would be sanctioned.
He said that in addition “27 individuals and entities who are playing a role in undermining or threatening Ukrainian territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence” would face measures.
The White House says President Biden will no longer be holding a summit with Vladimir Putin, as mooted at the weekend
Read More
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered troops into two rebel-held regions in eastern Ukraine, after recognising them as independent states.
Footage released overnight appeared to show Russian military vehicles heading towards the Ukrainian border.
You can follow updates in our live blog.
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Russia says independence of separatist regions extends to territory held by Ukraine
Last updated: Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 08:25
David Lammy has said the Labour Party is concerned about “too much connection between Russian oligarchs” and donations to the Conservative Party.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Lammy said: “Our concerns are, I’m afraid, that there has been too much connection between Russian oligarchs and donations to the Conservative Party.
“But we’ve said this. We think that they should hand back £2 million.
“Frankly, it’s not clear entirely what’s going on. I mean, I just think this was a moment when Britain had to step up and demonstrate certain kinds of seriousness. It hasn’t happened.”
Asked if they were making accusations of corruption, Mr Lammy said: “This isn’t just the allegation of the Labour Party. This is the allegation of our intelligence committee and the Russia report.
“This is the allegation of the Committee of the Senate of the US Representatives who also investigated Russian interference and raised serious issues about the interference of Russian oligarchs not just in our country, but in Europe.
“So, this is a long-standing issue. This is a line in the sand.”
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said “nothing is off the table” when asked if any sanctions could potentially be imposed on Tory donors.
“We are very clear that nothing is off the table in terms of who we’re targeting, in terms of the access of Russia to British financial institutions,” she told Sky News.
“We are maintaining our alliance with our international allies to make sure that we are targeting those key people who are backing and supporting Putin’s regime … I don’t rule out anything.”
Asked if any Russian-linked money donated to the Conservative Party since Boris Johnson took office should be given back, she said: “All of donations to the Conservative Party are from people on the electoral register in Britain, those donations are properly declared.
“What we’re talking about here … is people, the oligarchs that we’re targeting in today’s sanctions, those are people closely linked to Vladimir Putin’s regime.
“Now, there are many people who have moved to Russia from Britain who are not necessarily friends of Vladimir Putin and who have become British citizens. That is a completely different matter from people who are close to Vladimir Putin who are backing his appalling regime.”
Labour’s shadow foreign secretary David Lammy has said the Government needs to implement stronger sanctions on Russia, telling BBC Breakfast “a threshold has been breached”.
He said: “I think the mood of the entire House of Commons yesterday was that the Government were not being strong enough.
“The Labour Party, of course, but also other parties and backbenchers in the Conservative Party (are) hugely concerned that we’ve not been strong or hard enough – sending a message to Vladimir Putin that might, at this 11th hour, make him step back.”
EU members agree sanctions against Russia
The 27 European Union members nations have unanimously agreed on an initial set of sanctions targeting Russian officials over their actions in Ukraine, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drianance said.
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the package, approved on Tuesday, “will hurt Russia, and it will hurt a lot”.
Mr Borrell said the sanctions would affect members of Russia’s lower house of parliament and other individuals involved in approving the deployment of Russian troops to separatist-held regions of eastern Ukraine.
Former Tory leader calls for more action against Russian ‘dirty money'
Sir Iain Duncan Smith has said that the UK Government must do more to root out dirty Russian money that flows through London. The Conservative former party leader added: “I really do believe the Government has to take this many notches further and hit them very hard. Yes, with the cleaning out of some of the Augean stables in the financial services area, but secondly also we need to go on grander, more supra national sanctions, working with our allies, absolutely to cut off supplies of money, such that the Russians cannot and President Putin cannot find a way through this and they feel the pain. We must hear them squeal when we hit them with these sanctions.”
Ukraine crisis: Boris Johnson’s meek sanctions against Russia highlight Britain’s growing problem with kleptocratic wealth – Martyn McLaughlin
Boris Johnson has been asked to correct the record over claims that Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich was facing sanctions.
The Prime Minister told the House of Commons that Mr Abramovich was “already facing sanctions” as he answered a question from Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge (Barking).
As Mr Johnson left the chamber, Labour MP Chris Bryant Bryant said: “The Prime Minister said that Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned. As I understand it that has not happened.
“I am sure the Prime Minister was completely inadvertent in giving a false indication. But it would be helpful if the Prime Minister could correct the record... these are important moments of fact.”
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman later said Mr Johnson “misspoke”.
Speaking of Mr Putin himself, Ben Wallace said: “Our resolve has been tested, as has the ambitions of President Putin’s legacy.
“President Putin wants a legacy, it’s our duty to make sure he gets a legacy, but not the one he is planning.