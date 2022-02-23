Sir Iain Duncan Smith has said that the UK Government must do more to root out dirty Russian money that flows through London. The Conservative former party leader added: “I really do believe the Government has to take this many notches further and hit them very hard. Yes, with the cleaning out of some of the Augean stables in the financial services area, but secondly also we need to go on grander, more supra national sanctions, working with our allies, absolutely to cut off supplies of money, such that the Russians cannot and President Putin cannot find a way through this and they feel the pain. We must hear them squeal when we hit them with these sanctions.”