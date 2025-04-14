Katy Perry has travelled into space and back again alongside an all-female crew aboard one of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rockets.

Following its launch from West Texas at 2.30pm on Monday, April 14, the New Shepard NS-31 mission was completed successfully with the popstar treating her fellow passengers to a rendition of Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World while onboard.

The spaceflight was organised and led by Bezos’ fiancée, journalist Lauren Sánchez, whose selected crew included former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, scientist and activist Amanda Nguyễn, TV presenter Gayle King, and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn.

The craft’s journey lasted 11 minutes from launch, with passengers able to experience zero-gravity for several minutes while in space.

Undoubtedly a once in a lifetime experience for the women, here are 15 images from the Blue Origin New Shepard NS-31 launch.

