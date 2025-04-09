Aisha Bowe completes specialist astronaut training at Aberdeen company's Houston training centre ahead of historic spaceflight

Entrepreneur, leader in STEM, and former NASA rocket scientist, Aisha Bowe, completed specialized astronaut training with Aberdeen based company, 3t, at their Training Centre in Houston, as part of her preparation for Blue Origin’s New Shepard program.

The bespoke training program, which took part on April 2, was designed to equip her with crucial skills ahead of her upcoming mission as part of Jeff Bezos’ first all-female New Shepard flight, set to launch on April 14.

The training, organized by the Equity Space Alliance, immersed Aisha in sea survival and other safety-critical simulations to prepare her for potential emergency scenarios during her suborbital spaceflight. She trained alongside a small group of 9-10 participants, though she is the only one from the cohort heading to space.

Reflecting on the experience, Aisha said: "Every step of this journey is about preparation, resilience, and pushing boundaries. The training at 3t has been valuable in rounding out my readiness for this experience and I'm approaching this historic mission with great excitement. I'm looking forward to using this platform to inspire the next generation of explorers

Aisha Bowe at 3t Training Centre in Houston

Kevin Franklin, CEO of 3t, emphasized the importance of their high-risk environment training: “At 3t, we specialize in world-class training programs that prepare individuals for extreme conditions. We were proud to support Aisha as she took this monumental step toward space. Our bespoke simulations gave her the confidence and skills needed for mission readiness, and we wish her every success as she makes history."

Janeya Griffin, Co-Chair and President of Equity Space Alliance Association, a non-profit arm of Equity Space Alliance, Inc. highlighted the significance of Aisha’s journey and the impact of the training: "This mission represents the future of space exploration, and we are proud to have played a role in not only Aisha’s journey, but in partnering with her, to bring our community together to show them that anything is possible.

“Through initiatives like this, we continue to break barriers and create new opportunities for communities who wouldn’t otherwise participate in Space or even STEM in general. Aisha’s story is an inspiration, and we look forward to seeing her make history on April 14."

3t’s training centre in Houston is a safety-critical training facility for energy and high-risk environments. The facility provides high-impact simulation technology designed to replicate extreme conditions, ensuring those working in hazardous environments, including astronauts and other professionals, receive unparalleled preparation for real-world challenges.