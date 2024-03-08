President Joe Biden turned his State of the Union speech into an animated argument for a second term as he laced into Republican frontrunner Donald Trump for espousing “resentment, revenge and retribution” and jeopardising freedom at home and abroad.

Over and over, Mr Biden delivered broadsides at “my predecessor” without ever mentioning Mr Trump by name — 13 times in all — raising his voice repeatedly as he tried to quell voter concerns about his age and job performance while sharpening the contrast with his all-but-certain November rival.

It was a far feistier tone from Mr Biden than his prior State of the Union addresses and it was designed to banish doubts about whether the 81-year-old is still up to the job.

US President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House chamber at the US Capitol in Washington. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

For 68 minutes in the House chamber, Mr Biden goaded Republicans over their policies, invited call-and-response banter with fellow Democrats on economic issues, taxes and healthcare and seemed to revel in the fight.

“Freedom and democracy are under attack both at home and overseas at the very same time,” Mr Biden said as he appealed for Congress to support Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself against Russia’s invasion.

“History is watching.”

Mr Biden quickly pivoted to the threats at home, referencing the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol by Mr Trump’s supporters seeking to overturn the 2020 election, and calling for the threat to democracy to be countered.

US President Joe Biden delivers the annual State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the Capital building in Washington, DC. Picture: Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

“My predecessor — and some of you here — seek to bury the truth about January 6 — I will not do that,” Mr Biden said.

“This is a moment to speak the truth and to bury the lies. Here’s a simple truth. You can’t love your country only when you win.

“My lifetime has taught me to embrace freedom and democracy. A future based on the core values that have defined America: honesty, decency, dignity, equality. To respect everyone. To give everyone a fair shot. To give hate no safe harbour.

“Now some other people my age see a different story: an American story of resentment, revenge, and retribution. That’s not me.”

The president showcased his accomplishments on infrastructure and manufacturing, and pushed Congress to approve more aid to Ukraine, tougher migration rules and lower drug prices.

He also sought to remind voters of the situation he inherited when he entered office in 2021 amid a raging pandemic and a contracting economy.

The 81-year-old president was being closely watched not just for his message, but for whether he could deliver it with vigour and command.

White House aides said Mr Biden was aiming to prove his doubters wrong by flashing his combative side and trying to needle Republicans over positions he believes are out of step with the country, particularly on access to abortion, but also tax policy and healthcare.

Taking a victory lap in selling his legislative accomplishments, such as one that bolsters manufacturing of computer chips nationwide, Mr Biden veered from his prepared script to take a dig at Republicans who voted against such policies but are eager to take credit for them back home.

“If any of you don’t want that money in your districts,” Mr Biden said, “just let me know.”

The president was speaking before a historically ineffective Congress. In the Republican-led House, Speaker Mike Johnson took power five months ago after the chaotic ouster of former speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Legislators are still struggling to approve funding bills for the current year and have been deadlocked for months on foreign assistance bills to help Ukraine stave off Russia’s invasion and support Israel’s fight against Hamas.

The State of the Union address is a marquee night on the White House calendar, offering presidents a direct line to a captive audience of lawmakers and dignitaries in the House chamber and tens of millions of viewers at home.

But even so, the night has lost some of its lustre as viewership has declined.

Mr Biden’s aides inside the White House and on his campaign had hoped for some fresh viral moments — like when he tussled last year with heckling Republicans and chided them for past efforts to cut Medicare and Social Security.

Mr Johnson, eager to avoid a similar episode this year, urged Republicans in a private meeting on Wednesday to show “decorum” during the speech, according to a person familiar with his remarks to lawmakers.

He appeared to have limited success. A number of House Republicans began to stand up and leave the chamber as Mr Biden discussed raising taxes on billionaires and corporations. Other, like Mr Johnson, remained in their chairs and shook their heads.

Mr Biden engaged in a loud call and response with lawmakers as he rhetorically questioned whether the tax code was fair and whether billionaires and corporations need “another 2 trillion dollars in tax breaks”, as he charged Republicans want.

One of the most contentious moments of his speech came during his remarks on immigration, when Mr Biden was running down the endorsements by conservative groups of the bipartisan border legislation that Republicans killed last month.

Some in the audience appeared to yell and interject, and Mr Biden shot back: “I know you know how to read.”

As Marjorie Taylor Greene, decked out in pro-Trump paraphernalia, continued to shout at Mr Biden, the president held up a white button that the Georgia Republican had handed him earlier bearing the name of Laken Riley, who authorities say was killed by a Venezuelan national who unlawfully crossed into the US in September 2022.

“Laken Riley,” Mr Biden said, calling her an “innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal”. He expressed condolences to her family, saying his heart goes out to them.

And congressional Republican leaders were showcasing one of their newest lawmakers through the State of the Union rebuttal in order to make a generational contrast with Mr Biden.

Alabama Republican Katie Britt, the youngest woman in the Senate, delivered a stinging election-year critique of the president.

She said: “The free world deserves better than a dithering and diminished leader.

“America deserves leaders who recognise that secure borders, stable prices, safe streets and a strong defence are the cornerstones of a great nation.”

Mr Biden painted an optimistic future for the country as the massive pieces of legislation he signed into law during his first two years in office are implemented.

But he also was set to warn that the progress he sees at home and abroad is fragile — and particularly vulnerable if Mr Trump returns to the White House.

Mr Trump, for his part, said he planned to respond in real time to Mr Biden’s remarks on his Truth Social platform.

This year, Mr Biden faced heightened emotions — particularly among his base supporters — over his staunch backing for Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

The White House had initially hoped a short-term ceasefire would be in place by the speech. It blames Hamas for not yet accepting a deal brokered by the US and its allies.

A slew of Democrats and Republicans wore pins and stickers in honour of the Israeli hostages still being held captive in Gaza.

Meanwhile, several House progressives wore Palestinian keffiyehs, the black and white chequered scarfs that have come to symbolise Palestinian solidarity.

Mr Biden’s motorcade took a circuitous route to the Capitol, as hundreds of pro-ceasefire demonstrators tried to disrupt its path from the White House.

Amid growing concerns about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, Mr Biden announced in his address that he has directed the US military to establish a temporary port on the Gaza coast aimed at increasing the flow of aid into the beleaguered territory.

The president also issued an emphatic call for lawmakers to pass sorely needed defence assistance for Ukraine. Acute ammunition shortages have allowed Russia to retake the offensive in the two-year-old war.

The Republican-controlled House has refused to act on a Senate-passed version of the aid legislation, insisting on new stiffer measures to limit migration at the US-Mexico border, after Mr Trump used his influence to help sink a bipartisan compromise that would have done just that.

Access to abortion and fertility treatments was also a key component of Mr Biden’s speech, especially in light of a controversial ruling from Alabama’s Supreme Court that has upended access to in vitro fertilisation treatment in the state.

One of first lady Jill Biden’s guests for the speech was Kate Cox, who sued Texas, and ultimately left her home state, to obtain an emergency abortion after a severe foetal anomaly was detected.

“If Americans send me a Congress that supports the right to choose I promise you: I will restore Roe v Wade as the law of the land again,” Mr Biden said.

Several House Democratic women were wearing white – a symbol of women’s suffrage – to promote reproductive rights.