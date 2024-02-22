Joe Biden: President's family dog, Commander, bit Secret Service agents on 24 occasions, documents show

The much-loved family pet of president Joe Biden bit security staff on at least 24 occasions, documents have revealed.

In October last year, the dog, a two-year-old German Shepherd called Commander, had to be removed from the White House after a Secret Service agent required medical treatment for a severe bite. At the time, it was said the animal had bitten security staff 11 times.

Sign up to our World Explained newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

US Secret Service documents revealed through Freedom of Information requests showed the incidents took place between October 2022 and July 2023, with members of the Secret Service being bitten on the wrist, forearm, elbow, waist, chest, thigh and shoulder.

"As you all know, the White House complex … is unique and it is stressful for all of us," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in July. "So you can imagine what it's like for a family pet or family pets."

Commander’s companion, Major, was also involved in numerous biting incidents with Secret Service agents before being sent to live with family friends.

An unnamed senior agent in one email obtained through Freedom of Information warned that agents protecting Mr Biden and his family "must be creative to ensure our own personal safety".