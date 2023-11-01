Israel-Gaza: Rafah border crossing from Gaza set to open to foreign nationals
Some foreign citizens may be able to leave Gaza following news that the Rafah border with Egypt is “likely” to open today.
The crossing, which is the only Gaza border with a country other than Israel, is set to allow a first group of overseas nationals across – as well as a small number of injured people from Gaza.
It is not known whether the parents-in-law of First Minister Humza Yousef will be among them.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, UK foreign secretary James Cleverly said: “The Rafah crossing is likely to open today for a first group of foreign nationals. UK teams are ready to assist British nationals as soon as they are able to leave.
“It’s vital that lifesaving humanitarian aid can enter Gaza as quickly as possible.”
Reports have claimed that around 500 foreign citizens will be able to cross the border today, as well as 80 to 90 injured Palestinians.
Images have shown families with bags gathering at the crossing in hope that they will be allowed to leave.
Meanwhile, an Egyptian field hospital has been built in Sheikh Zuweid, Egypt, near the Rafah border crossing, to treat injured Gazans. Ambulances have been reported to have left Egypt and crossed into Gaza, ready to collect patients.
