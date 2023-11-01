Around 500 foreign nationals and 80 injured Palestinans are likely to be allowed to leave

Humza Yousaf’s parents in law are not among the first group of foreign nationals able to leave Gaza as the Rafah border crossing opened for the first time in three weeks, a spokesman for the first minister has said.

The first minister’s office said he had been told British citizens are not on the initial list of countries whose nationals are able to leave Gaza.

The crossing, which is the only Gaza border with a country other than Israel, opened for a first group of overseas nationals this morning – as well as a small number of injured people from Gaza.

The Rafah crossing has been closed to all but a small number of aid trucks since the conflict broke out on 7 October.

Reports earlier today said two UK nationals were on the list of people allowed to cross – but on a separate list of aid workers, rather than part of the group of general citizens.

A spokesman for Mr Yousaf said his wife, Nadia’s parents, who live in Dundee, but were visiting family in Gaza when the bombardments began, remained in Gaza.

The spokesperson said: “We welcome that the Rafah crossing looks set to be opened for a number of foreign nationals. This is obviously a developing situation, but our understanding at this stage is that UK nationals are not at present included in this initial list of countries whose nationals can cross.

“The First Minister has been in contact with the Foreign Secretary this morning. We continue to liaise with the UK government and urge them to work with the Egyptian authorities so that all UK nationals can urgently leave Gaza as quickly as possible.”

He added: "The First Minister's wife, Nadia, spoke to her mother this morning. The family remains trapped in Gaza, without clean drinking water, and rapidly diminishing supplies.”

Reports have claimed that around 500 foreign citizens will be able to cross the border today, as well as 80 to 90 injured Palestinians. It is estimated there are about 7,000 people registered as dual nationals in Gaza.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, UK foreign secretary James Cleverly said: “The Rafah crossing is likely to open today for a first group of foreign nationals. UK teams are ready to assist British nationals as soon as they are able to leave.

“It’s vital that lifesaving humanitarian aid can enter Gaza as quickly as possible.”

Images have shown families with bags gathering at the crossing in hope that they will be allowed to leave.

It is understood that a list has been compiled, made up mainly of Jordanians, however other nationalities include Austrians, Japanese, Bulgarians, Indonesians, and Australians.

There are two British people on the list, included in a separate section for NGO workers.

The list says the foreign nationals had to arrive at 7am local time in the outdoor hall of the crossing.