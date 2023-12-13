A doctor in charge of one of Gaza's last remaining hospitals has told how his staff are trying to continue to treat patients as the facility is surrounded by snipers.

Dr Ahmed Muhanna, manager of Al Awda Hospital in northern Gaza, said medical workers were trying to keep away from windows to avoid being injured by stray bullets and warned the hospital would run out of food in four days after living under siege for a week as Israeli troops continue their ground assault.

Without fuel to operate equipment or sufficient medical supplies, he said staff have had to deliver babies and save lives without essentials such as anaesthetic, antibiotics, incubators and blood transfusions.

People mourn as they collect the bodies of Palestinians killed in an airstrike in Khan Yunis, Gaza.

Dr Muhanna said: “The serious and critical situation is: they are searching in the houses around us, adjacent to the hospital walls. They break things and check and inspect [the homes]. There is a tank and sandbag barriers at the entrance to the hospital.

"Tanks are circling all day and night in the hospital square in the streets. And there are sporadic clashes from time to time. We try not to be in sight. The food supply is almost finished – in approximately four to five days. This is our situation, and we wish for safety for everyone.”

This comes as the UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to demand a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza in a strong demonstration of global support for ending the Israel-Hamas war.

The vote in the 193-member world body was 153 in favour, 10 against and 23 abstentions. The United States and Israel were joined in opposing the resolution by eight other countries. The support was higher than for a 27 October resolution that called for a “humanitarian truce” leading to a cessation of hostilities.

After the United States vetoed a resolution in the Security Council on Friday demanding a humanitarian ceasefire, Arab and Islamic nations called for an emergency session of the 193-member General Assembly to vote on a resolution making the same demand.

Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding. However, the assembly’s messages reflect world opinion, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

Charity ActionAid, which partners with the Al-Awda Hospital, backed calls for an immediate ceasefire.

In November, three doctors at the Al-Awda hospital were killed after the fourth floor of the building was hit.

Riham Jafari, coordinator of advocacy and communication for ActionAid Palestine, said: “We are extremely alarmed by the appalling situation at Al-Awda hospital. Terrified staff tell us they are trapped inside the building and unable to leave, and that they do not dare go near the windows in case they are hit by a bullet.

"Food supplies are running out and there are many dozens of people, including very sick patients, inside. For a week now, they have been forced to endure this nightmare scenario, with no knowing of when it will end. We call for an immediate end to the fighting around the hospital so that staff can resume their healthcare duties, and patients in need can access the facility in safety.