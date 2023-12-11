Destruction caused by Israeli air strikes in Khan Yunis, Gaza, where Israel has stepped up military operations.

Chances of a ceasefire in Gaza are fading, mediator Qatar has said, as Israel said it was prepared to fight for months or longer to defeat Hamas – and Hamas warned no more hostages would leave Gaza alive unless its demands for a prisoner exchange are met.

Qatar said efforts to stop the war and have all hostages released will continue, but a willingness to discuss a ceasefire is fading.

Israel’s ground offensive has intensified, with more airstrikes and artillery fire, as humanitarian groups warned of a breakdown of order on the Rafah border as thousands of people flee other parts of the territory.

Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed dozens of Hamas fighters are "laying down their weapons and handing themselves over".

The United Nations’ humanitarian office said it was struggling to distribute aid within Gaza. About 90 per cent of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been displaced within the besieged territory, where UN agencies say there is no safe place to flee.

"Aid distribution in the rest of the Gaza Strip has largely stopped over the past few days due to the intensity of hostilities and restrictions of movement along the main roads,” the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

The body warned of “extreme overcrowded and dire conditions both inside and outside shelters” as thousands of people, displaced from areas where hostilities have intensified, collected near the Egyptian border.

"They wait for hours in large crowds around aid distribution centres, in desperate need of food, water, shelter, health, and protection,” OCHA said. “In the absence of an adequate number of latrines, open-air defecation is widespread, increasing concerns of the spread of disease particularly during rains and related flooding.”

The United States recently vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire and pushing through an emergency sale of more than $100 million (£79m) worth of tank ammunition to Israel.

The UN General Assembly plans to vote on Tuesday on a similar resolution.