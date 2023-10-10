The first minister's parents-in-law are trapped in Gaza after visiting a relative

First Minister Humza Yousaf has written to the Foreign Secretary urging him to call for a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza to allow civilians in the territory - where his parents-in-law are currently trapped - to flee.

Mr Yousaf also added his voice to calls for a humanitarian corridor to be opened into Gaza, which has been under siege, with no food, power or aid able to get through since Hamas’ attacks on Israel on Saturday.

On Monday, Mr Yousaf, whose wife Nadia El-Nakla is of Palestinian origin, said his mother-in-law and father-in-law, who live in Dundee, have been unable to secure safe passage home after visiting an elderly relative in Gaza.

In a letter released to journalists on Tuesday, Mr Yousaf told James Cleverley: “Too many innocent people have already lost their lives as a consequence of these completely unjustifiable and illegitimate attacks by Hamas.

“However, innocent men, women and children cannot, and should not, pay the price for the actions of a terrorist group.”

He added: “As a close friend and ally of Israel, I therefore ask the UK Government to call on the government of Israel to ensure innocent civilians are protected and to put in place an immediate ceasefire to allow the safe passage of civilians through the Rafah border.

“Furthermore, it should open a humanitarian corridor into Gaza to allow supplies, including food, fuel, water and medical supplies for those civilians who are trapped, helpless and cannot leave.”

Humza Yousaf's parents-in-law Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla, are believed to be trapped in Gaza after visiting family.

On Monday, Mr Yousaf, who has condemned the violence against Israel by Hamas, said he was "unable to sleep” with worry about his parents-in-law.