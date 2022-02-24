Oil prices are hitting seven-year highs after soaring by 6% on Thursday (February 24) following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As the European Union and UK warn of fresh, hard-hitting sanctions on Russia in response to its attacks on Ukraine military infrastructure and urban areas in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odessa, both traditional and cryptocurrency markets are trading down.

But as stock markets around the world adjust to the news of a fresh war in Ukraine, oil prices are spiking above $100 a barrel as precious metal stocks also climb in value.

How much oil comes from Russia? Here's why oil prices are surging (Image credit: Getty Images via Canva Pro)

Here’s why oil prices are rising today, oil prices today so far and how much oil comes from Russia.

Why are oil prices going up?

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday morning has seen the price of oil surge in response to concerns over sanctions on the country and availability of oil as war ensues.

Oil prices have spiked further this week following a period of steady increase due to Russia’s increased aggression toward Ukraine, as well as growing supply concerns in the wider energy market.

But Thursday’s invasion has delivered the biggest spike yet to crude oil prices as anxiety over access to Russian gas and potential disruption to energy supply chains proliferates.

A US State Department official told Reuters ahead of President Biden’s first wave of sanctions on Russia on Tuesday (February 22) that that US sanctions would not target Russian oil and gas flows.

"We would like the market to take note that there's no need for increasing the price at the moment," the anonymous official said.

Yet climbing oil prices reflect a rise in global fears over oil and gas availability and potential for oil buyers to stockpile resources amid the ongoing crisis.

How much oil comes from Russia?

Russia is the world’s third largest oil producer and one of the world’s leading oil exporters, as well as Europe’s largest supplier of natural liquefied gas in providing up to 40% of its supply.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged European leaders to take further steps to tackle the continent’s reliance on Russian oil.

Mr Johnson said in a televised address to UK citizens on Thursday that leaders “in concert with our allies, we will agree a massive package of economic sanctions designed in time to hobble the Russian economy.”

"And to that end, we must also collectively cease the dependence on Russian oil and gas that for too long has given Putin his grip on Western politics."

What are today’s latest oil prices?

With most oil prices trending in tandem with Brent Crude prices per barrel, Brent Crude’s spike to more than $105 a barrel on Thursday morning has reflected a sharp rise in oil prices across the board.

Brent Crude is currently trading up by more than 7 points and 7.41% at $104.02 a barrel, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude also trading up by more than 6% at $98.02 per barrel as of 3.40pm GMT.

The rise of Brent Crude to more than $100 a barrel is the first time it has risen above the threshold in seven years – last reaching $100 in August 2014 – while natural gas prices have likewise risen by more than 6% in the last 24 hours.

