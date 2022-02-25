The last week has seen Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy come into contact with various other world leaders and global politicians since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Remaining in his country and making regular video and social media appeals to both his people and the global population, Zelenskyy shows no sign of backing down in the face of the Russian threat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s what you need to know about Zelenskyy and his response to the invasion of his country.

Is Volodomyr Zelenskyy Jewish?

Zelenskyy alluded to his Jewish identity as part of his final but unsuccessful plea to Russia prior to the invasion of Ukraine.

“The Ukraine on your news and Ukraine in real life are two completely different countries — and the main difference between them is: Ours is real. You are told we are Nazis. But could a people who lost more than 8 million lives in the battle against Nazism support Nazism?” President Zelenskyy appealed.

Zelenskyy (centre) attends an urgent meeting with the leadership of the government, representatives of the defense sector and the economic block in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday February 24th. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP.

“How can I be a Nazi? Explain it to my grandfather, who went through the entire war in the infantry of the Soviet army, and died a colonel in an independent Ukraine.”

Volodomyr Zelenskyy on Twitter

President Zelenskyy has posted regular updates on social media, tweeting in both English and Ukrainian.

He called on world powers to strengthen their sanctions on Russia still further and thanking world powers for their support so far.

How old is Volodomyr Zelenskyy?

Born on January 25th, 1978, Zelenskyy is 44 years old.

He has been married to Olena Zelenska since 2003, and they have two children together, Aleksandra Zelenskaya and Kiril Zelenskiy.

How has Volodomyr Zelenskyy responded to the Russia-Ukraine war?

Despite Zelenskyy stating in a video statement that Ukrainian intelligence believes he is Russia’s number one target, with his family coming second, the president has refused to leave the country.

"(The) enemy has marked me down as the number one target," Zelensky warned in a video message. "My family is the number two target. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state."

"I will stay in the capital. My family is also in Ukraine."