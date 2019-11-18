Horrified mother told to 'go away and put son on a diet' by nursery worker

A horrified mother has hit back after a nursery worker told her to put her son "on a diet and go away".

American Francesca Easdon said she just wanted to make her five-year-old Kyler "smile at lunchtime" after asking his carers tell him "his mommy loves him".

But she was shocked after her child handed her a note back with a rude handwritten message.

Her letter had initially read: "Please tell Kyler that his mommy loves him so much and I’m thinking about him.”

But in response, a worker, who has since been fired, wrote: "NO! Put him on a diet and GO AWAY!"

In a public Facebook post, shared hundreds of times, the fuming mother wrote: "I sent this note in Kyler's lunchbox, thinking that it would make him smile at lunch time.

"We have been working with Kyler on his eating, he’s extremely picky! I have been introducing new healthy options in his lunchbox and discussed the changes with his school. And for the record, I feel that Kyler is absolutely perfect the way he is, I’m just helping him make healthier choices. Instead of his school being supportive

"I am disgusted that I put my trust in these people to care for my child and this is what I get in return.”

"I do everything in my power to build my son up and make him feel good about himself because he is amazing."

Staff told a local newspaper that the note was not intended to be shared with the mother and that the worker has since been fired.

