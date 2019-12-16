Harvey Weinstein: I made movies directed by women, my work has been forgotten

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of trying to "gaslight society again" after he called himself "the forgotten man" who should be remembered as a pioneer of female storytelling.

The disgraced movie mogul said his work has been disregarded because of the slew of allegations of sexual assault and misconduct made against him.

The disgraced movie mogul said his work has been disregarded because of the slew of allegations of sexual assault and misconduct made against him.

In an interview with the New York Post, he said: "I made more movies directed by women and about women than any film-maker, and I'm talking about 30 years ago. I'm not talking about now when it's vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!

READ MORE - Brave Scottish schoolgirl who planned her own funeral dies after doctors dismissed her symptoms



"It all got eviscerated because of what happened. My work has been forgotten."

A statement from 23 women who have accused Weinstein of misconduct, including Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd and Rosanna Arquette, said: "Harvey Weinstein is trying to gaslight society again. He says in a new interview he doesn't want to be forgotten. Well, he won't be.

READ MORE - Leaked document reveals senior Scottish Labour figures still back Jeremy Corbyn



"He will be remembered as a sexual predator and an unrepentant abuser who took everything and deserves nothing.

"He will be remembered by the collective will of countless women who stood up and said 'Enough'. We refuse to let this predator rewrite his legacy of abuse."

Last week, The Weinstein Company's creditors agreed a 25 million US dollar (£19 million) settlement for more than two dozen actresses and former employees who claim Weinstein sexually harassed them.

He also saw his bail increased from one million dollars (£750,000) to five million (£3.8 million) over allegations that he violated bail conditions by mishandling his electronic ankle monitor.

On January 6 he will face trial for rape and sexual assault in Manhattan Supreme Court, where he has pleaded not guilty.

He has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.