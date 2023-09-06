The most extensive and best-preserved part of the Great Wall of China dates from the Ming dynasty (1368–1644) and runs for some 5,500 miles east to west.

Two construction workers have been arrested for smashing a hole in the Great Wall of China to use as a shortcut, according to local authorities.

The Youyu County government said the men were in custody with further legal action pending, following a report of a breach in the Unesco world heritage site.

State media showed a dirt road cut through the wall against a rural landscape in Youyu County, hundreds of miles west of Beijing.

A man stands near a stretch of the Badaling Great Wall of China on the outskirts of Beijing.

Reports said the two men, identified only by the surnames Zheng and Wang, wanted a shorter route for work they were doing in nearby towns.

The breach was in a broken-down section of the wall, far from the restored segments familiar with tourists.

How old is the Great Wall of China? How long is the world heritage site?

The Great Wall stretches about 5,500 miles and was built mainly during the Ming dynasty that lasted until 1644.