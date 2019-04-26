Goddaughter to ‘prove’ Michael Jackson’s innocence in abuse claims

Michael Jackson’s British goddaughter claims she has filmed a documentary which will prove he is innocent of sexual abuse allegations.

Single mum Lucy Lester, 27, wanted to be part of the film to tell “the other side” of the story “you don’t get a chance to see in Leaving Neverland”, she said in a Facebook post.

Lucy said the late pop star’s bodyguards will be interviewed in the documentary, and a journalist who knows the “ins and outs” of his court cases. She said the journalist “will be talking openly about the discrepancies in Leaving Neverland”.

Lucy, of Gloucestershire, is the goddaughter of Jackson. Her father is Mark Lester, most famous for his role in the 1968 film Oliver! as a child.She says Jackson was helping to plan her 18th birthday celebrations when he died.

During her teenage years she and her siblings were so close to Jackson’s children they regarded each other as cousins and they even spent one Christmas together.