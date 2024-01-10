Gabriel Attal is the youngest prime minister in the Fifth Republic of France

He is the youngest prime minister in modern French history, having started his political career on work experience in the health ministry.

Now Gabriel Attal, at 34, is to lead the French government at a time when president Emmanuel Macron is struggling to revive his leadership.

Who is Gabriel Attal?

Sign up to our World Explained newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newly-appointed French Prime minister Gabriel Attal on his first official visit in the role on Tuesday. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holding the second-highest office of state after Mr Macron, Mr Attal is three years younger than socialist Laurent Fabius, who was 37 when he was appointed by François Mitterrand in 1984.

Coming from a stint as education secretary, Mr Attal’s role as a junior minister in the department five years ago was as the youngest ever minister in the Fifth Republic, having previously held the post of budget minister.

Originally a member of the Socialist party, he left in 2016 to join Mr Macron’s newly-formed centrist political party En Marche, which later became La République En Marche. He is in a civil partnership with fellow politician, MEP Stéphane Sejourné.

What has Emmanuel Macron and Gabriel Attal said following the appointment?

In a welcome message to Mr Attal, President Macron wrote on social media: "I know I can count on your energy and your commitment to implement the project of revitalisation and regeneration that I announced."

Known for being outspoken, Mr Attal has earned the nickname the Word Sniper among his peers. His appointment follows almost two years in the role by 62-year-old Élisabeth Borne, who quit on Monday.

Mr Macron’s party is facing a tough few months ahead with the European elections looming in June. The far-right opposition party of Marine LePen is performing strongly against Mr Macron’s government, which also has no majority in the National Assembly, making it difficult to pass new laws.

Speaking outside his new residence after his appointment, Mr Attal said: "France will never rhyme with decline, France rhymes with transformation, France rhymes with audacity.”

Who is the youngest world leader?

Recent Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin, who held the role from 2019 to 2023, was also 34 when she took up the position, making her the world’s youngest serving prime minister at the time. Meanwhile, Poland’s Waldemar Pawlak was just 32 when he first became prime minister in 1992.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sebastian Kurz, of Austria, was a year younger at 31 when he became chancellor. He has served two non-consecutive terms in the role, the first in 2017 to 2019 and the second in 2020 and 2021.

Jacinda Ardern, of New Zealand, was 37 when she first took up the position of prime minister. She also gave birth while in office and made history as the first world leader to attend the United Nations general assembly meeting with her baby in tow.