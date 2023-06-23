Forth Ports tells UK Government it is 'not able to accommodate' asylum seeker cruise ship in Leith

Forth Ports said it did not have facility for a ship housing asylum seekers run by the UK Government

The company which owns the dock where the MS Victoria cruise ship is based has said it is not able to accommodate a vessel housing asylum seekers at its Leith dock beyond July – despite plans by the UK Government to take over the facility.

Forth Ports said it had had “no contact” from either the UK or Scottish governments over the issue, but said it would not be able to house the ship at the Port of Leith due to its own plans to create an offshore renewables hub at the site.

This comes after Edinburgh Council issues a statement revealing that the UK Government had told it it planned to take control of the ship, which has housed Ukrainian refugee families for the past year, after the current contract comes to an end on 11 July.

Charles Hammond, chief executive of Forth Ports, said: “Forth Ports has had no contact from the UK or Scottish Government on this matter. We would not be able to accommodate this facility at the Port of Leith as we continue to create our bespoke offshore renewables hub.

"We believe that the MS Victoria, which is currently berthed in Leith as a refuge for Ukrainian people, is due to depart in July. Forth Ports has no plans to house an asylum seeker vessel at the Port of Leith.”

The council said it had not had reassurances from the UK Government over infrastructure or welfare procedures which would be put in place for asylum seekers, who would be awaiting a decision on their application from the Home Office. Some asylum seekers are forced to wait months and even years for a decision amid a major backlog in processing by the Home Office.

Council leader Cammy Day said he did not want to see the creation of a “floating prison” in Edinburgh.