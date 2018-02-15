Florida school shooting: What we know so far

This is what we know so far about a shooting at a high school in Florida which has left multiple people dead.

- At least 17 people have died after a gunman opened fire at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Wednesday afternoon.

Law enforcement personnel arrest an unidentified man (in dark red), following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Picture; AP

- Authorities responded to reports of a shooting at about 2.30pm.

- The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz. He was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

- Sheriff Scott Israel, of Broward County, said Cruz was a former student at the school who was previously expelled for disciplinary reasons.

- The sheriff said the gunman had at least one AR-15 rifle as well as multiple magazines.

- He told reporters that an attack began outside the school.

- 12 people were found dead inside the building, two were found just outside the school and another was found dead in a nearby street. A further two people died later while receiving medical treatment.

- 16 injured people were taken to hospital - the two who later died among that number.

- US president Donald Trump tweeted his condolences saying: “No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.”