Elon Musk's X taking funds from sanctioned terrorist groups like Houthis for premium ‘verified accounts’, report claims
Social media giant X has been selling premium blue tick subscriptions to designated terrorist groups, including the Houthi rebels and leaders of Hezbollah, a report has claimed.
A report from the Tech Transparency Project (TTP) has identified a number of accounts which it says are linked to organisations that have been designated terrorists by the US or UK. These include two that allegedly belong to the top leaders of Lebanon-based Hezbollah and others belonging to Iranian and Russian state-run media.
TTP identified more than a dozen X accounts for US-sanctioned entities that had a blue tick, which requires the purchase of a premium subscription. Along with the ticks, which are intended to confer legitimacy, X promises a variety of perks for premium accounts, including the ability to post longer text and videos and greater visibility for some posts.
Last year, new X owner Elon Musk said he would begin to “wind down” the blue tick service, which had previously been free, for people like journalists, politicians and celebrities. Under the new rules, anyone opting for a verified account would need to pay a fee.
TTP said the verified status of the sanctioned accounts would appear to breach X’s terms and conditions, which bar sanctioned organisations from having a verified account.
"The fact that X requires users to pay a monthly or annual fee for premium service suggests that X is engaging in financial transactions with these accounts, a potential violation of US sanctions,” the report said.
Since the publication of the report, X has removed the verified statuses and suspended one account, for the Iranian-sponsored militia Harakat al-Nujaba.
The rules state: “You may not purchase X Premium if you are a person with whom X is not permitted to have dealings under US and any other applicable economic sanctions and trade compliance law.”
The TTP said one verified account was run by Ansar Allah, known as the Houthis, which had more than 23,000 followers. The Houthis are sanctioned in both the US and UK.
The Yemen-based group was targeted last month by the UK and US in retaliatory strikes after a spate of attacks on shipping in the Red Sea November.
One account that bears the name and profile image of Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary-general of Hezbollah, also indicates it is “ID verified,” a service that X offers to premium subscribers as a way to prevent impersonation.
Two other accounts for US-sanctioned entities, Iran’s Press TV and Russia’s Tinkoff Bank, had gold checkmarks. A gold tick indicates the account is a “Verified Organisation”, and at the time of TTP’s research, cost $1,000 [£797] per month.
Among those losing blue ticks were accounts for Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Houthi rebels in Yemen. X said its subscription process was "adhering to legal obligations", and was independently screened by its payment providers.
"Several of the accounts listed in the Tech Transparency Report are not directly named on sanction lists, while some others may have visible account check marks without receiving any services that would be subject to sanctions", the statement said.
