BREAKING
Twitter verification: Elon Musk owned Twitter to end 'legacy' blue ticks as 'verified checkmark' to end

Twitter is to start “winding down” its ‘legacy verified’ blue tickets meaning that previously verified Twitter accounts will lose their checkmarks unless they start paying for it.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Published 24th Mar 2023, 07:59 GMT
 Comment

The Elon Musk owned social media platform has told users to subscribe to its Twitter Blue subscription if they want to keep their blue tick.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk stated that he planned to get rid of “legacy” blue check marks, or verification badges that were given under Twitter’s previous rules, after he completed his purchase.

Musk, the second richest man in the world, had stated in the past that verified badges were given out in a “corrupt and nonsensical” manner – although many praised them for letting users know if they were interacting with real or parody accounts.

Verified blue ticks will be removed with the cut off being April Fools Day – with many questioning whether the announcement is legitimate or simply a build up to an April 1st announcement.

A tweet from the Twitter Verified account read: “On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here”

Twitter are attempting to get users to pay $8 per month for Twitter Blue with the rollout bringing addition perks other than a blue tick next to their name with paying subscribers able to make 4,000-character tweets, edit their posts and enjoy higher reply rankings.

The move is part of an aim from Musk to get half of Twitters revenue from subscriptions.

