Mr Trump said on social media that he had been told to report to a grand jury, which he said “almost always means an Arrest and Indictment".
He posted on Truth Social: “Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment.”
Mr Trump, who owns two golf courses in Scotland, became the first US president to be criminally indicted over his alleged mishandling of classified documents after his presidency.