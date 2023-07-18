All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Donald Trump says he expects to be indicted over 2020 election probe

Former US president Donald Trump has said he expects to be indicted over an investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Jane Bradley
By Jane Bradley
Published 18th Jul 2023, 15:26 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 15:26 BST
 Comment
Former US President Donald Trump sad he expected to be indicted in relation to the 2020 election probeFormer US President Donald Trump sad he expected to be indicted in relation to the 2020 election probe
Former US President Donald Trump sad he expected to be indicted in relation to the 2020 election probe

Mr Trump said on social media that he had been told to report to a grand jury, which he said “almost always means an Arrest and Indictment".

He posted on Truth Social: “Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Trump, who owns two golf courses in Scotland, became the first US president to be criminally indicted over his alleged mishandling of classified documents after his presidency.

Related topics:Donald TrumpJack SmithJoe BidenScotland
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.