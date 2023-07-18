Former US president Donald Trump has said he expects to be indicted over an investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Mr Trump said on social media that he had been told to report to a grand jury, which he said “almost always means an Arrest and Indictment".

He posted on Truth Social: “Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment.”

