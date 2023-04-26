All Sections
Donald Trump has had a rocky relationship with his ancestral home of Scotland.

Donald Trump on Scotland: Here are 13 things the former president has said about Scotland and his Scottish roots

There have been few more divisive political figures in modern times than Donald J Trump, who is hoping to win a second term as President of the United States of America.

By David Hepburn
Published 26th Apr 2023, 14:56 BST

Donald Trump has spoken frequently of his connections with Scotland – from his Scottish mother and beloved golf courses, to his frequent public spats with politicians and environmentalists.

His creation of the Trump International Golf Links on the old Menie Estate in Aberdeenshire was beset by furious legal battles that saw him threaten to pull out – only to end up buying the Turnberry hotel and golf course as well.

His to Scotland in July 2018 while President of the USA saw him spend two days at his Turnberry resort with wife Melania – while hundreds of protestors gathered outside.

Trump is set to return to Scotland for a visit next week, again staying in Turnberry, as he continues to plot an unlikely return to the White House.

Here are 13 things the politician and businessman has said about Scotland.

"I have done so much for Scotland, including building Trump International Golf Links, Scotland, which has received the highest accolades, and is what many believe to be one of the greatest golf courses anywhere in the world. Additionally, I have made a significant investment in the redevelopment of the iconic Turnberry Resort, which will have massive ballrooms, complete room refurbishments, a new golf course and a total rebuilding of the world famous Ailsa course to the highest standards and specifications of the Royal & Ancient."

1. Donald Trump on...his Scottish investments

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

"Scotland does not have free press, even when you are just stating the facts - it's crazy."

2. Donald Trump on...the Scottish media

Photo: SAUL LOEB

(After Nicola Sturgeon joined calls to ban him from the UK) "The UK politicians should be thanking me instead of pandering to political correctness."

3. Donald Trump on...Scottish politicians

Photo: Ian MacNicol

"If Scotland would have gone independent predicated on $100 - $150 oil, they would now be bust."

4. Donald Trump on...Scottish independence

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

