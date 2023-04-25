All Sections
Donald Trump to visit Scotland next week

Former US president Donald Trump is to visit Scotland next week.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:51 BST

He is expected to spend time at his golf resort Trump Turnberry in South Ayrshire according to the PA.

The 76-year-old will also stop off in Ireland, where he is understood to be landing at Shannon Airport on May 3.

He will stay at his Trump International Hotel & Golf Links on the outskirts of Doonbeg in Co Clare.

Former US president Donald Trump is to visit Scotland next week.

The visit comes as Mr Trump faces court action in the United States and amid speculation he could be planning to run for president again in 2024.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying business records to hide damaging information ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Trump previously visited Scotland in July 2018 while in office.

He spent two days at his Turnberry resort with wife Melania as part of a four-day trip to the UK, during which he met then prime minister Theresa May and the Queen.

He faced widespread protests and was heckled as he played golf at Turnberry with his son Eric.

During his campaign for the White House in 2016, he visited Scotland the day after the EU referendum and praised the UK for voting to leave.

Related topics:Donald TrumpScotlandIrelandTheresa MayQueen