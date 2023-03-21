It has been a scandal that has been brewing for years – that of porn star Stormy Daniels, who was allegedly paid off by Donald Trump’s associates to conceal an affair.

Now Mr Trump, who owns two golf courses in Scotland, could become the first US president to be criminally indicted.

Who is Stormy Daniels?

Ms Daniels is an American porn star, who claims she was invited to Mr Trump’s hotel room after a celebrity golf tournament in 2006, when she was 27 and he was 60. She has claimed she then slept with Mr Trump, who later became president.

Supporters fly a flag featuring Donald Trump near his Mar-a-Lago home after the former president called on his supporters to protest a possible arrest and indictment. Picture: Getty Images

Why does she claim she was paid off?

Ms Daniels says that on the eve of the presidential election, in 2016, Mr Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen gave her $130,000 [£106,000] as a hush money payment to prevent her from talking about the night she spent with Mr Trump. The former president is now facing accusations of concealing the payment from the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin L Bragg. It has been claimed Mr Trump reimbursed Mr Cohen for the payment and altered business documents to hide it – something which could be regarded as a breach of election law.

What does Donald Trump say?

Mr Trump has claimed he has never had an affair with Ms Daniels and denies he has done anything wrong regarding payments.

However, his lawyer Mr Cohen pleaded guilty to federal campaign finance violations in August 2018. He admitted he helped arrange the payment to both Ms Daniels and another former Playboy model in a bid to help Mr Trump win the election.

The former president said on a social media post that he expects to be arrested and called on his supporters to protest any such move.

What happens now?

It is believed Mr Trump could be indicted as early as Wednesday, However, this can only happen if a grand jury that has been hearing evidence about the former president votes to charge him. The grand jury meets three afternoons a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. However, the New York Times said it is expected to hear from one more witness before any decision is made.