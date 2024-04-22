Scots-born parliamentary researcher Christopher Cash has been charged with spying for China alongside another man.

Cash, 29, who grew up in Edinburgh and attended George Watson’s College, was director of a policy group on Beijing co-founded by security minister Tom Tugendhat. He was also employed as a researcher by Alicia Kearns, chairwoman of the Commons foreign affairs committee.

Cash, whose address is listed on official documents as Whitechapel, London, was arrested in Edinburgh last year and has now been charged with obtaining or communicating information “useful to an enemy”, which authorities confirmed was China. Christopher Berry, 32, has also been arrested on similar charges, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said. He was also arrested last year.

Christopher Cash has been charged over allegations of spying for China. Picture: PA

It said: “On dates between 20 January 2022 and 3 February 2023, for a purpose prejudicial to the safety or interests of the State, obtained, collected, recorded, published, or communicated to any other person articles, notes, documents or information, which were calculated to be, might be, or were intended to be, directly or indirectly, useful to an enemy. Contrary to section 1(1)(c) of the Official Secrets Act 1911.”

The charge against Berry, of Witney in Oxfordshire, was: “On dates between 28 December 2021 and 3 February 2023, for a purpose prejudicial to the safety or interests of the State, obtained, collected, recorded, published, or communicated to any other person articles, notes, documents or information, which were calculated to be, might be, or were intended to be, directly or indirectly, useful to an enemy. Contrary to section 1(1)(c) of the Official Secrets Act 1911.”

The force added: “The foreign state to which the above charges relate is China.”

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “This has been an extremely complex investigation into what are very serious allegations. We’ve worked closely with the Crown Prosecution Service as our investigation has progressed and this has led to the two men being charged today.

“We’re aware there has been a degree of public and media interest in this case, but we would ask others to refrain from any further comment or speculation, so that the criminal justice process can now run its course.”

It is understood a case file was passed to the CPS for consideration late last year after the men’s initial arrest.

"Consent to charge was given by the Attorney General on April 3, 2024 and authorisation then subsequently given by the CPS to charge Berry and Cash with the above offences,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The men have been bailed and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Nick Price, head of the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said in a statement: “The Crown Prosecution Service Counter Terrorism Division has today authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge two men with espionage offences.

“Christopher Berry, 32, and Christopher Cash, 29, will be charged with providing prejudicial information to a foreign state, China, and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 26.”