China spy row: Edinburgh-born parliamentary researcher Christopher Cash accused of spying for China granted conditional bail

Christopher Cash and Christopher Berry appeared in court in London on Friday morning
Jane Bradley
By Jane Bradley
Published 26th Apr 2024, 11:04 BST

Edinburgh-born former parliamentary researcher Christopher Cash has been granted conditional bail at Westminster Magistrates’ Court after being charged with spying for China – on the condition he does not contact MPs or enter the UK Parliament.

Cash, 29, a former political researcher, appeared at Westminster Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning. A second man, Christopher Berry, 32, appeared on the same charges.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring granted both men conditional bail, which in Cash’s case included direction not to contact MPs or to enter the parliamentary estate.

The Houses of Parliament in London, where Christopher Cash was working
The Houses of Parliament in London, where Christopher Cash was working

Originally from Edinburgh, Cash, who attended George Watson’s College, was director of a policy group on Beijing co-founded by UK security minister Tom Tugendhat. He was also employed as a researcher by Alicia Kearns, chairwoman of the Commons foreign affairs committee.

Neither were required to enter any pleas to the charge and spoke only to confirm their name and address during a short hearing.

Cash, whose address is listed in official documents as Whitechapel, London, was told he was permitted to contact his local MP on constituency matters. The pair were charged on Monday and released on bail.

Edinburgh-born former parliamentary researcher Christopher Cash arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where he faces an Official Secrets Act charge related to allegedly gathering information for China.
Edinburgh-born former parliamentary researcher Christopher Cash arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where he faces an Official Secrets Act charge related to allegedly gathering information for China.

Cash was arrested in Edinburgh last year and has now been charged with obtaining or communicating information “useful to an enemy”, which authorities confirmed was China. Berry was also arrested last year.

A case file was passed to the Crown Prosecution Service for consideration late last year after the men’s initial arrest.

Both defendants will next appear at the Old Bailey on May 10 for a preliminary hearing.