Children and teachers trapped in Pakistan chair lift dangling over ravine

Military helicopters have been sent to the scene

People watch as an army soldier slings down from a helicopter during a rescue mission to recover students stuck in a chairlift in Pashto village of mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on August 22, 2023. Six children and two adults were suspended inside a cable car dangling over a deep valley in Pakistan for several hours on August 22, as a military helicopter hovered nearby. (Photo by Prateek KUMAR / AFP) (Photo by PRATEEK KUMAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Six children and two teachers travelling to school in a remote area of Pakistan are trapped in a chair lift dangling over a ravine after a wire snapped.

A helicopter rescue is underway, but authorities say it is being hampered by high winds, making it difficult to access the open chair lift, risking destabilising it further.

The children, believed to be aged between 10 and 16, were crossing the valley on their way to school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the cable broke at a height of around 275 metres midway through its journey in a remote, mountainous area.

Officials said the chair lift is currently “suspended by a single rope”.

"For God's sake help us," Gulfraz, a man stuck in the cable car, told Pakistan television channel Geo News by phone, confirming eight people were on board.

"It has been nearly five hours since we are stuck mid-air. The situation is so bad that one man has already fainted."

Abdul Basit Khan, a senior official for the provincial rescue agency, said: “The cable car is suspended by a single rope. There are a minimum of eight occupants primarily consisting of schoolchildren.”

The chair lift is in Battagram, about 125 miles north of Islamabad.

Zafar Iqbal, a school teacher, told local media that the students were coming to the school by the chairlift.

“The chairlift is used to go from one place to another. In this area, 150 children come to school by chairlift,” he said, saying he had been told that two wires of the cable car broke down mid-air.

Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, said in a post on Twitter that he would launch a safety inspection of chair lifts.